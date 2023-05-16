The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Scott Adams Moves ‘Spicier’ Dilbert Comic to Twitter Following Race Comments Backlash

    Earlier this year, hundreds of papers dropped the strip by the author, cartoonist - and Trump supporter.

    Zachary Leeman
    Scott Adams is offering a “spicier” version of his long-running Dilbert comic strip through a Twitter subscription service after hundreds of papers across the country dropped the work earlier this year over widely condemned race comments. 

    “As requested, Dilbert Reborn (the spicier reboot of Dilbert) is now available on Twitter every day for subscribers. No politics,” Adams tweeted on Tuesday. For three dollars a month, followers can check out these “spicier” Dilbert issues.

    Dilbert is a workplace comic strip that often satirizes the doldrums of office life. It was turned into an animated series in 1999.

    Adams has also become known for his political punditry in recent years, making waves for comments supporting Donald Trump. He published a book about the former president titled "Win Bigly" that predicted early on Trump would win the White House.

    In February, Adams revealed he lost a publishing contract for a “non-Dilbert book” and hundreds of papers dropped his strip over comments made during his "Real Coffee with Scott Adams" show.

    Adams took issue with a Rasmussen poll at the time where that found a quarter of Black respondents answered “no” when asked if it is “okay to be White.”

    “Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said. “This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

    Adams denied accusations of racism and said he was not promoting discrimination.

    Twitter owner Elon Musk defended Adams, calling the media "racist."

    Former Fox hot Tucker Carlson also recently teased that a new version of his show will be coming to Twitter. Musk clarified that Carlson and others are still held to the platform's community standards.

