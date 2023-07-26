Schumer: Senate is ‘Close’ to NDAA Deal - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Schumer: Senate is ‘Close’ to NDAA Deal

Final NDAA negotiations come as Congress prepares for its month-long recess after Friday

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate is “close” to completing a deal to finalize the National Defense Authorization Act, according to a report Wednesday.

"We hope to finish the NDAA as soon as we can," Schumer told Politico reporter Connor O'Brien. "We aren't quite there yet. There's still more work to be done. But we are close."

The annual defense policy bill typically receives wide bipartisan support, but has become embroiled in partisan controversy as the bill has become a flashpoint over culture-war issues. The House passed a version of the bill that included amendments blocking abortion and transgender-affirming procedures from being covered by the military.

With 48 seats in the Senate and three Independents who caucus with the Democrats, the Democratic Party holds a slim majority; and with 60 votes necessary to pass the bill in the Senate, bipartisan support is far more necessary than in the House. One of the Independents in the Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has already announced his opposition if the final bill contains controversial amendments.

Read More

“I certainly hope we do not see the kind of controversy that severely hindered the NDAA process over in the House,” Schumer said on the Senate floor last week. “Both sides should defeat potentially toxic amendments and refrain from delaying the NDAA’s passage.”

Even after the Senate passes its version of the bill, a compromise piece of legislation will have to be delivered to the White House after the House and Senate meet to reconcile their differences between the two versions of the bill.

Schumer has promised to work “until the job gets done,” with the last day before Congress’ summer recess coming up Friday. After that, both the Senate and House of Representatives will take off the entire month of August.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.