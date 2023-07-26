Schumer: Senate is ‘Close’ to NDAA Deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate is “close” to completing a deal to finalize the National Defense Authorization Act, according to a report Wednesday.
"We hope to finish the NDAA as soon as we can," Schumer told Politico reporter Connor O'Brien. "We aren't quite there yet. There's still more work to be done. But we are close."
The annual defense policy bill typically receives wide bipartisan support, but has become embroiled in partisan controversy as the bill has become a flashpoint over culture-war issues. The House passed a version of the bill that included amendments blocking abortion and transgender-affirming procedures from being covered by the military.
With 48 seats in the Senate and three Independents who caucus with the Democrats, the Democratic Party holds a slim majority; and with 60 votes necessary to pass the bill in the Senate, bipartisan support is far more necessary than in the House. One of the Independents in the Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has already announced his opposition if the final bill contains controversial amendments.
“I certainly hope we do not see the kind of controversy that severely hindered the NDAA process over in the House,” Schumer said on the Senate floor last week. “Both sides should defeat potentially toxic amendments and refrain from delaying the NDAA’s passage.”
Even after the Senate passes its version of the bill, a compromise piece of legislation will have to be delivered to the White House after the House and Senate meet to reconcile their differences between the two versions of the bill.
Schumer has promised to work “until the job gets done,” with the last day before Congress’ summer recess coming up Friday. After that, both the Senate and House of Representatives will take off the entire month of August.
