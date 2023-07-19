Schumer Says Democrats Won’t Block Vote on Pentagon’s Abortion Policy  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Schumer Says Democrats Won’t Block Vote on Pentagon’s Abortion Policy 

A vote likely would not bring an end to GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on June 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday Democrats will not block a standalone vote to make the Defense Department’s new abortion policy law, which GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville has requested.

"If he wants to have an affirmative vote, we would not object to it. Tuberville said he wanted a vote, we’ll see what happens," Schumer said at a press conference.

A vote would not necessarily bring an end to Tuberville’s months-long hold on military promotions for high-level officers in protest of a new Defense Department policy that reimburses travel expenses for service members who need to travel out of state for an abortion. 

Tuberville, R-Ala., reiterated to reporters Wednesday that he will not drop the hold unless the Senate votes to codify the policy or the agency decides to rescind it. Given GOP opposition, there would not be enough votes in the Senate to clear the chamber's 60-vote threshold and make the Pentagon policy law.

Read More

Schumer made clear he believes the onus is on Senate Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to get Tuberville to end his blockade.

“The bottom line is, it’s up to the Republican leadership," the Democratic leader said. "This is a problem that they have in their caucus, that they have with the country. They are risking our security and it’s up to them to fix it.” 

Responding to Schumer’s comments, Tubervile told NBC News he will have to talk to him. 

“I mean that’s what I’ve been asking for all along — a standalone vote," Tuberville said. "Just bring it to the floor and don’t let the Pentagon legislate. That’s all I want.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.