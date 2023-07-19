Schumer Says Democrats Won’t Block Vote on Pentagon’s Abortion Policy 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday Democrats will not block a standalone vote to make the Defense Department’s new abortion policy law, which GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville has requested.

"If he wants to have an affirmative vote, we would not object to it. Tuberville said he wanted a vote, we’ll see what happens," Schumer said at a press conference.

A vote would not necessarily bring an end to Tuberville’s months-long hold on military promotions for high-level officers in protest of a new Defense Department policy that reimburses travel expenses for service members who need to travel out of state for an abortion.

Tuberville, R-Ala., reiterated to reporters Wednesday that he will not drop the hold unless the Senate votes to codify the policy or the agency decides to rescind it. Given GOP opposition, there would not be enough votes in the Senate to clear the chamber's 60-vote threshold and make the Pentagon policy law.

Schumer made clear he believes the onus is on Senate Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to get Tuberville to end his blockade.

“The bottom line is, it’s up to the Republican leadership," the Democratic leader said. "This is a problem that they have in their caucus, that they have with the country. They are risking our security and it’s up to them to fix it.”

Responding to Schumer’s comments, Tubervile told NBC News he will have to talk to him.

“I mean that’s what I’ve been asking for all along — a standalone vote," Tuberville said. "Just bring it to the floor and don’t let the Pentagon legislate. That’s all I want.”