Schumer, McConnell Rebuke Wisconsin Congressman Who Cursed at Senate Pages

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rebuked Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., for cursing and yelling at teenage Senate pages.
The Wisconsin Republican cursed at Senate pages Wednesday night who were lying on the floor of the U.S. Capitol rotunda trying to take pictures of the dome.
"Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little sh‑‑s. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here," Van Orden said.
Schumer addressed the episode on Thursday.
- GOP Congressman Cursed Out High School Senate Pages: Report
- Dem Rep Calls for Release of Footage of GOP Colleague’s Rant Against Senate Pages
- Schumer: Senate is ‘Close’ to NDAA Deal
- McConnell Endorses Deal to Raise Debt Limit, Urges Senate to Pass It
- ‘We Could Screw This Up’: McConnell Fears GOP May Not Retake Senate
"I was shocked when I heard about it. I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize," Schumer said. "What that congressman did last night was utterly despicable."
McConnell agreed with Schumer's remarks, saying that "everybody on this side of the aisle feels exactly the same way."
Van Orden stood by his conduct on Thursday.
"I have long said our nation's Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room," he said.
Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat who is running for Van Orden's seat in 2024, called Van Orden a hypocrite.
Van Orden won Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District by four points in 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics