Schumer, McConnell Rebuke Wisconsin Congressman Who Cursed at Senate Pages

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rebuked Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., for cursing and yelling at teenage Senate pages.

The Wisconsin Republican cursed at Senate pages Wednesday night who were lying on the floor of the U.S. Capitol rotunda trying to take pictures of the dome.

"Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little sh‑‑s. … What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here," Van Orden said.

Schumer addressed the episode on Thursday.

"I was shocked when I heard about it. I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize," Schumer said. "What that congressman did last night was utterly despicable."

McConnell agreed with Schumer's remarks, saying that "everybody on this side of the aisle feels exactly the same way."

Van Orden stood by his conduct on Thursday.

"I have long said our nation's Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room," he said.

Rebecca Cooke, a Democrat who is running for Van Orden's seat in 2024, called Van Orden a hypocrite.

Van Orden won Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District by four points in 2022.