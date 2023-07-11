Schumer Calls Tuberville ‘Wrong, Wrong, Wrong’ for Denying White Nationalists are Racist
"For the Senator from Alabama to obscure the racist nature of white nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Tuesday blasted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., after the former football coach said that calling white nationalist's racist is a matter of "opinion."
"The senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong," Schumer said during a speech from the Senate floor.
"For the Senator from Alabama to obscure the racist nature of white nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous," he added. "He is fanning the flames of bigotry and intolerance."
Schumer was speaking in response to comments made by Tuberville during an interview with CNN on Monday, in which Tuberville disagreed with Kaitlan Collins’ assertion that white nationalists are racist.
Tuberville To CNN's Kaitlan Collins on White Nationalists Being Racist: 'That's Your Opinion'
McConnell Responds to Tuberville: 'White Supremacy Is Simply Unacceptable'
What One GOP Senator Thinks on White Nationalists in Military: 'They call Them That. I Call Them Americans'
Schumer Says Democrats Won't Block Vote on Pentagon's Abortion Policy
White House: '787 Million Things' Wrong With Fox News Chyron Calling Biden 'Wannabe Dictator'
"Well, that's your opinion," Tuberville said to Collins after comments made by the CNN anchor.
"My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them a white nationalist, to me is an American. It's an American. Now if that white nationalist is a racist, I'm totally against anything that they want to do because I am 110 percent against racism.”
"White nationalists is just another word that they wanna use other than racism,” said Tuberville. “I'm totally against anything to do with racism, but the thing about being a white nationalists is just a cover word for the Democrats now where they can use it to try make people mad across the country.”
Tuberville had also previously been critical of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his attempts to rid the military of white nationalists.
“Well, they call them that. I call them Americans,” Tuberville said in an interview when asked if white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military.
“It's hard to believe that the senator from Alabama has to be corrected again," Schumer said on Tuesday. "The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion.”
