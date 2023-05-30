Schumer Backs Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday officially endorsed the debt limit deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
"I support the bipartisan agreement that President Biden has produced with Speaker McCarthy. Avoiding default is an absolute imperative," Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor.
Schumer said senators need to act with "urgency" to pass the bill if it manages to advance through the House, where GOP leaders are hoping to hold a floor vote as early as Wednesday. Schumer has said senators should be prepared for Friday or weekend votes.
The Treasury Department has warned the government will be unable to pay its bills if the debt ceiling isn't lifted by June 5.
Schumer joins the other three congressional leaders -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and McCarthy -- as well as the president in supporting the deal.
