Schiff Agrees to Meet with Protesters Who Shut Down LA Highway

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday agreed to meet with protesters who shut down part of a highway through Los Angeles according to a new report.

The demonstrators were protesting a blockade put in place on Artsakh — a country closely aligned with Armenia — by neighboring Azerbaijan on Wednesday night and had demanded to speak with the California lawmaker. Local media reported that protesters had also shown up at Schiff’s office in the last week.

The Armenian diaspora organization Crossroads reported that after four days of protests, Schiff agreed to meet with the demonstrators to listen to their requests.

Schiff sent a statement to local media Wednesday to express his support for the cause.

“I am in communication with the Biden Administration, the State Department, and my Congressional colleagues and am advocating for using all tools at our disposal,” said Schiff, “including pushing for U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh, cutting off military and other assistance to Azerbaijan, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for this crisis.”