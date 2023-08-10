Schiff Agrees to Meet with Protesters Who Shut Down LA Highway - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Schiff Agrees to Meet with Protesters Who Shut Down LA Highway

The protest is intended to draw attention to Azerbaijan's blockade of neighboring country Artsakh

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Members of the Armenian community attend a rally to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and call for an end to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor in the Republic of Artsakh on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.David McNew/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday agreed to meet with protesters who shut down part of a highway through Los Angeles according to a new report.

The demonstrators were protesting a blockade put in place on Artsakh — a country closely aligned with Armenia — by neighboring Azerbaijan on Wednesday night and had demanded to speak with the California lawmaker. Local media reported that protesters had also shown up at Schiff’s office in the last week.

The Armenian diaspora organization Crossroads reported that after four days of protests, Schiff agreed to meet with the demonstrators to listen to their requests.

Schiff sent a statement to local media Wednesday to express his support for the cause.

Read More

“I am in communication with the Biden Administration, the State Department, and my Congressional colleagues and am advocating for using all tools at our disposal,” said Schiff, “including pushing for U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh, cutting off military and other assistance to Azerbaijan, and imposing sanctions on those responsible for this crisis.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.