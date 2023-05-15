Scalise: House Republicans ‘Building a Case’ Against Mayorkas

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in an interview with The Messenger that Republicans are building a case to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he fails to secure the southern border.

“The committees that are looking at this — whether it’s Judiciary or Oversight or Homeland Security — are going to continue to press forward in holding the secretary accountable, and that will go wherever it leads,” Scalise said last Thursday.

“Obviously, there’s already been impeachment articles filed,” he continued. “They’re building a case right now, but ultimately, this secretary has to either do his job or be held accountable if he fails — and he’s been a miserable failure up to this point.”

Scalise has not explicitly called for Mayorkas’ impeachment.

The Louisiana Republican spoke to The Messenger Thursday inside his third-floor Capitol Hill office hours before the House passed legislation aimed at securing the border along party lines. Passage came hours before expiration of the administration’s Title 42 policy, a President Donald Trump-era policy that allowed the U.S. to quickly expel from the border migrants who were seeking asylum.

Scalise framed the bill’s passage as an example of House Republicans following through on their campaign commitments. While the proposal will likely go nowhere in the Democratic-led Senate, passing it in the House was no easy feat. It took months of discussions to settle on a package that ultimately won 219 of 222 Republicans, and Scalise was adamant that its passage would put pressure on the Senate and White House to act.

“It’s only gonna get worse, and more and more pressure’s gonna build on the Senate to take this bill up,” Scalise said. “It’s time for the Senate to get involved in working to solve this problem with us.”

Significance: Pursuing impeachment of Mayorkas would stall the agenda of both chambers until the completion of a trial. With an extremely narrow House GOP majority, there’s no guarantee an impeachment would be successful. And any Senate vote to convict Mayorkas would likely fall short of the two-thirds vote required to remove him from office. The only Cabinet official to be impeached is former War Secretary William Belknap in 1876, according to the Office of the Historian. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

The case for Mayorkas: Mayorkas said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that border agents have a seen a 50 percent reduction in migrant crossings at the southwest border since the expiration of Title 42. He attributed the drop-off to a strongly worded statement issued last week warning that unlawful entry would result in "tougher consequences," such as a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Messenger over the weekend that Mayorkas "is proud to advance" the department's mission, adding that DHS will continue enforcing laws, securing the border, protecting the country from terrorism, improving cybersecurity and creating a "safe, orderly, and humane immigration system."

"Instead of pointing fingers and pursuing a baseless impeachment, Congress should work with the department and pass legislation to fix our broken immigration system, which has not been updated in over 40 years," the spokesperson said.

Background: GOP Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas and Andy Biggs of Arizona introduced impeachment resolutions in January and February, respectively. Both proposals have dozens of cosponsors, but neither has advanced in the House.

The New York Times reported last month that House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green of Tennessee had told donors his panel would deliver impeachment charges to the Judiciary Committee.