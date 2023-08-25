Sarah Palin: Civil War is ‘Going to Happen’ Because of Trump Prosecution - The Messenger
Politics.
Sarah Palin: Civil War is ‘Going to Happen’ Because of Trump Prosecution

The former Alaska governor called for Republicans to 'rise up and take out country back'

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Former Governor of Alaska and Republican candidate for Congress, Sarah Palin, joins other Alaskan Republicans at a Get Out The Vote event hosted by the Alaska Republican Party on November 06, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president Sarah Palin said it is time to "rise up" and prepare for civil war as Donald Trump's legal proceedings continue during an interview Friday.

"I mean, I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck? Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen," said Palin while on Newsmax TV.

She went on to say that "we do need to rise up and take our country back.”

