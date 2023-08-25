Sarah Palin: Civil War is ‘Going to Happen’ Because of Trump Prosecution

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president Sarah Palin said it is time to "rise up" and prepare for civil war as Donald Trump's legal proceedings continue during an interview Friday.
"I mean, I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck? Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen," said Palin while on Newsmax TV.
She went on to say that "we do need to rise up and take our country back.”
