Sarah Palin Burns COVID Mask on Video as Cases Surge: 'Don't Comply'
Politics.
Sarah Palin Burns COVID Mask on Video as Cases Surge: ‘Don’t Comply’

The former GOP vice presidential candidate previously urged Americans to mask up two years ago after she was diagnosed with COVID-19

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is about to set alight a mask dangerously close to her clothing to rail against COVID protections as cases surge. Sarah Palin/X

Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin posted a video featuring her railing against COVID protections and setting a mask alight, just as cases are growing again and Americans are being urged to mask up in certain situations.

"Don't comply" was the hashtag accompanying the clip Palin tweeted Wednesday in which she took a match to a mask.

"Politely decline #MaskMandate," she wrote, with a thumbs-down emoji. "Today even [her youngest son] Trig shook his head 'nope' ... not this time."

She added: "Americans have had enough COVID hysteria. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!"

Palin previously urged Americans to mask up two years ago after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," Palin said then.

Palin is urging Americans to drop the protection just as COVID cases are climbing, along with a spike in hospitalizations — up 22% this week — amid three new strains of the disease.

A number of schools, companies and health officials have recently begun to require or urge the use of masks again to protect against contagion.

An entire Kentucky school district has been shut down for the rest of the week, just days after it reopened because of a troubling uptick in cases.

Rutgers University in New Jersey and Morris Brown College in Georgia are among the colleges that have issued mask mandates for their campuses.

The Kaiser Permanente hospital system is now requiring staff, patients and visitors to wear masks at its Santa Rosa, California, facility due to a spike in cases. Upstate Medical University in New York did the same last week at two of its hospitals.

And Lionsgate Studio is asking employees on certain floors of its company building in Santa Monica, California, to mask up after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending an updated vaccine.

The CDC also recommends universal masking in jurisdictions that have 20 or more people with COVID per 100,000 in local hospitals, and masking for high-risk individuals when 10 to 19.9 people per 100,000 are hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at Johns Hopkins University, is recommending masks after witnessing an increase in cases among patients, especially those with weakened immune systems.

“Face masks, in my opinion, should be seen no differently than umbrellas. If your weatherman or woman is telling you it’s going to rain, I’m grabbing an umbrella,” said Galiatsatos, Fox News reported.

