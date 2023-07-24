Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump ‘Dominant Force’ in 2024 Race But Avoids Officially Endorsing Him

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered praise for former boss Donald Trump when pressed about reports of rising tension between the two over her lack of a 2024 endorsement.

Axios reported last week, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Trump has grown frustrated with his former press secretary who is staying officially neutral in the 2024 race.

In a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, Sanders was asked about the reports and she called Trump the "dominant force" in the GOP's 2024 race, but refused to officially endorse him.

"I love President Trump. I have a great relationship with him," she said, calling her ex-boss the "likely candidate" in the Republican Party race.

Sanders added the southern border would be "infinitely" better under Trump's watch and said she's "very supportive" of him and his policies.

"The whole country would be much better off with him in office than Joe Biden any day of the week," Sanders said.

The former president continues to hold a wide lead in polls against his competitors, including in two Fox Business surveys released over the weekend out of Iowa and South Carolina.

The governor did not offer an official endorsement for Trump, instead insisting she wants to stay focused on issues directly related to the state of Arkansas.

"My focus is on Arkansas and things that are directly impacting our state," she said.