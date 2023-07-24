Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump ‘Dominant Force’ in 2024 Race But Avoids Officially Endorsing Him

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered praise for former boss Donald Trump when pressed about reports of rising tension between the two over her lack of a 2024 endorsement.
Axios reported last week, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Trump has grown frustrated with his former press secretary who is staying officially neutral in the 2024 race.
In a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, Sanders was asked about the reports and she called Trump the "dominant force" in the GOP's 2024 race, but refused to officially endorse him.
"I love President Trump. I have a great relationship with him," she said, calling her ex-boss the "likely candidate" in the Republican Party race.
- Tensions Rise Between Trump, Huckabee Sanders: Report
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders Appoints State GOP Chair to Arkansas Supreme Court
- Trump Administration Officials Reportedly Worried He Showed Classified Information to Reporters in 2018
- The 2024 Race Is Built on Pumping Small Donors, and Trump Is Dominating
- 5 Political Trends that Will Determine the 2024 Election
Sanders added the southern border would be "infinitely" better under Trump's watch and said she's "very supportive" of him and his policies.
"The whole country would be much better off with him in office than Joe Biden any day of the week," Sanders said.
The former president continues to hold a wide lead in polls against his competitors, including in two Fox Business surveys released over the weekend out of Iowa and South Carolina.
The governor did not offer an official endorsement for Trump, instead insisting she wants to stay focused on issues directly related to the state of Arkansas.
"My focus is on Arkansas and things that are directly impacting our state," she said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics