    Santos’ Fired Aide Claims He Got His Job After Sending Money to Congressman’s Deputy: Report

    Kelly Rissman
    A man who briefly worked for New York Republican Rep. George Santos told the staff of the House ethics subcommittee on Wednesday that he sent payments to Santos’ director of operations when he was trying to get a job working in the congressman's office, the Associated Press reported.

    The former aide, Derek Myers, said in his Wednesday interview that he sent at least seven $150 payments to Santos’ director of operations, Vish Burra, when he was trying to be hired in late January 2023.

    According to Myers, he sent the Venmo payments because he believed Burra couldn’t afford food and wasn’t getting paid by the House. Myers also said he hoped sending the money might help him get hired.

    “Burra was a powerful person,” Myers told the publication. “I wanted him to advocate on my behalf.”

    Myers shared receipts and text messages regarding the payments with the House panel staff and the Associated Press.

    House subcommittee staff asked about a text exchange in which Myers had asked Burra, “Did you get payroll yet,” according to the AP.

    “No. You didn’t have to do that man,” Burra replied, adding, “I’m gonna pay you back for sure.”

    Myers started working for Santos in on January 24 and he was fired on February 1, according to an unrelated letter to the House Ethics Committee from Myers.

    In the letter, Myers requested investigations into both an ethics "violation," since his job title had been improperly labeled as "volunteer," as well as alleged sexual advances by Santos.

    Santos told Myers his job was rescinded because was concerned by his background check results, according to the AP. The congressman also denied the sexual harassment claim, calling it "comical."

    Myers' claim hadn't been previously reported, and adds to the series of ethics complaints that swirl around Santos.

    While the embattled New York Republican dodged a resolution to expel him from the House last month, he faces a number of other investigations, as well as a 13-count federal indictment, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

