Santos’ Fired Aide Claims He Got His Job After Sending Money to Congressman’s Deputy: Report
A man who briefly worked for New York Republican Rep. George Santos told the staff of the House ethics subcommittee on Wednesday that he sent payments to Santos’ director of operations when he was trying to get a job working in the congressman's office, the Associated Press reported.
The former aide, Derek Myers, said in his Wednesday interview that he sent at least seven $150 payments to Santos’ director of operations, Vish Burra, when he was trying to be hired in late January 2023.
According to Myers, he sent the Venmo payments because he believed Burra couldn’t afford food and wasn’t getting paid by the House. Myers also said he hoped sending the money might help him get hired.
“Burra was a powerful person,” Myers told the publication. “I wanted him to advocate on my behalf.”
- House Sends Santos Expulsion Effort to Ethics Committee
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- Rep. George Santos’ earliest political backers faced financial misconduct investigations
- George Santos’ Spokesperson Resigns Amid Congressman’s Controversy
- Trump Aides Subpoenaed Over Firing of Cybersecurity Expert After 2020 Loss
Myers shared receipts and text messages regarding the payments with the House panel staff and the Associated Press.
House subcommittee staff asked about a text exchange in which Myers had asked Burra, “Did you get payroll yet,” according to the AP.
“No. You didn’t have to do that man,” Burra replied, adding, “I’m gonna pay you back for sure.”
Myers started working for Santos in on January 24 and he was fired on February 1, according to an unrelated letter to the House Ethics Committee from Myers.
In the letter, Myers requested investigations into both an ethics "violation," since his job title had been improperly labeled as "volunteer," as well as alleged sexual advances by Santos.
Santos told Myers his job was rescinded because was concerned by his background check results, according to the AP. The congressman also denied the sexual harassment claim, calling it "comical."
Myers' claim hadn't been previously reported, and adds to the series of ethics complaints that swirl around Santos.
While the embattled New York Republican dodged a resolution to expel him from the House last month, he faces a number of other investigations, as well as a 13-count federal indictment, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Senate Reaches Agreement to Speed Up Vote on Debt Limit BillPolitics
- DeSantis Makes a Joke About Biden’s Fall, But Wishes Him a ‘Swift Recovery’Politics
- Biden Chooses New CDC DirectorPolitics
- Book Bans in California Will Face Tough Scrutiny, Newsom WarnsPolitics
- Biden Falls at US Air Force Academy GraduationPolitics
- Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness PlanPolitics
- Fox News New Weekend Lineup Revealed (Exclusive)Politics
- Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Deposes Laptop Shop Owner: ReportPolitics
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues First Solo Dissent in Supreme Court Labor Dispute CasePolitics
- House Progressives Seethe Over Debt Limit Deal’s PassagePolitics
- Daily Wire Blasts Twitter for Labeling Film ‘Hateful Conduct’ After Announcing Shows Moving to PlatformPolitics
- Longtime Discovery Veteran David C. Leavy Named CNN Worldwide COOPolitics