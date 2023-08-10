San Francisco Mayor Evacuates Hawaiian Island Amid Wildfires: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
San Francisco Mayor Evacuates Hawaiian Island Amid Wildfires: Report

The death toll has risen to at least 36, as wildfires ravage the island, forcing the evacuations of around 11,000 people

Kayla Gallagher
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, during an April 13, 2023 event.Getty Images

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday was safely evacuated from Maui, the Hawaiian island hammered by deadly wildfires, and brought to Honolulu, according to a Politico report.

The death toll has risen to at least 36, as wildfires ravage the island, forcing the evacuations of around 11,000 people. Airlines have increased flights and brought in large aircraft in order to swiftly get people off of the island.

Breed, who is running for reelection, was in Maui and is now in Honolulu, but it is unclear how she got there, a source familiar told Politico. Several challengers have entered the mayoral race against Breed as the city faces the challenges of dealing with a drug epidemic and homelessness.

The cause of the fires in Hawaii remains unknown. Late Wednesday, officials reported that they have the wildfires across Maui mostly under control, but are still dealing with flare-ups.

