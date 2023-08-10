San Francisco Mayor Evacuates Hawaiian Island Amid Wildfires: Report

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday was safely evacuated from Maui, the Hawaiian island hammered by deadly wildfires, and brought to Honolulu, according to a Politico report.
The death toll has risen to at least 36, as wildfires ravage the island, forcing the evacuations of around 11,000 people. Airlines have increased flights and brought in large aircraft in order to swiftly get people off of the island.
Breed, who is running for reelection, was in Maui and is now in Honolulu, but it is unclear how she got there, a source familiar told Politico. Several challengers have entered the mayoral race against Breed as the city faces the challenges of dealing with a drug epidemic and homelessness.
The cause of the fires in Hawaii remains unknown. Late Wednesday, officials reported that they have the wildfires across Maui mostly under control, but are still dealing with flare-ups.
- San Francisco Mayor Suggests Tearing Down Shuttered Downtown Retailers
- San Francisco Mayor Proposes UC Campus in Downtown to Combat Urban Decay
- San Francisco Mayor Floats Razing Once-Bustling Mall to Revitalize Struggling Downtown
- San Francisco Mayor Hits City Official Over Crime: ‘Another White Man’ With a ‘Savior’ Complex
- San Francisco Mayor Booed in City Square During Board Meeting, Brick Thrown in Crowd
- As Retailers Give Up on San Francisco, IKEA Is Moving In
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics