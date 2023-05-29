Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Lindsey Graham

Russia issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over comments he made on Ukraine during a talk with President Zelenskyy.

"Free or die," Graham said Friday, agreeing with Zelenskyy in a video of their meeting. "And the Russians are dying."

He also said aid the U.S. has sent Ukraine — about $38 billion since February 2022 — was "the best money we've ever spent."

This is not the first time Zelenskyy has met with U.S. lawmakers. He met with Sen. Susan Collins last year in Kyiv, and addressed Congress last December, to name a few other encounters.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to Graham's comments on Sunday, as reported by the Associated Press. "It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” he said.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The arrest warrant was issued by Russia's Interior Ministry, and followed a criminal investigation opened against the U.S. senator Sunday.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, according to Reuters, said Graham "shouldn't have done that," and called him an "old fool."