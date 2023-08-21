‘RuPublicans’ Instagram Account Hits Fundraising Goal for Billboard Targeting Texas Gov. Abbott’s Drag Ban

A group that uses artificial intelligence to reimagine Republicans as drag queens will be putting up a billboard targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after reaching a crowd-funding goal in a weekend.
The crowdfunding campaign was organized by the Instagram account Ru Publicans. It earned more than $16,000 through GoFundMe after setting a goal of $10,000.
The billboard, which will go up in Austin, targets Abbott over recent legislation he signed banning "sexually oriented performances" that take place in the presence minors.
"Because of the funds raised so far, we’ve already been able to upgrade the billboard to a more desirable central Austin location that’s closer to the Capitol with slower moving traffic," a message posted to the GoFundMe page reads.
"Mind your wigs, not your gigs, Greg," the purple and white message reads.
Additional funds are being given to various organizations focusing on LGBTQ issues.
