Rudy Giuliani Caught on Tape by Accuser Talking About Big Breasts, Jewish Genitalia
Giuliani also repeatedly tells former staffer Noelle Dunphy he 'owns' her
Newly filed transcripts in the lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment credit him with a number of derogatory remarks aimed at everyone from Jewish people to the former staffer behind the suit, Noelle Dunphy.
Dunphy sued Giuliani earlier this year alleging sexual misconduct and abusive behavior, all of which the former Donald Trump lawyer and New York City mayor denied.
In Tuesday court filings though, transcripts credit Giuliani with a number of bizarre statements pulled from allegedly recorded conversations between Dunphy and Giuliani. The transcripts were certified by a court-reporting agency.
The court filings accuse Giuliani of sexual assault and trying to enter an agreement with Dunphy in which she would provide sexual favors. She also accuses the Republican of acting erratically due to constant drinking.
- Rudy Giuliani in Settlement Talks With Sex Abuse Accuser: Report
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 Million
- Ex Rudy Giuliani Employee Alleges Sexual Abuse and Racist, Alcohol-Fueled Rants
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- Rudy Giuliani Close to Settling Defamation Suit by Mother-Daughter Poll Workers: Report
In the conversations, which all reportedly occurred in 2019, Giuliani repeatedly tells Dunphy he "owns" her and refers to her as "big tits" at one point.
"I want to own you, officially," he said in one reported conversation. "Legally, with a document."
He also appeared to admit to a past affair on his ex-wife. He also discussed penis sizes.
"Jewish men have small c--ks because they can’t use them after they get married," he said, according to a transcript. "Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger."
The former mayor also appeared to accuse multiple people of being gay, including actor Matt Damon.
"Matt Damon is a f--. Matt Damon is also 5'2. Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo," he said, according to the filing.
He is also accused at one point of discussing Nancy Pelosi as a potential sexual partner.
"If my life depended on it, if I had to make love to Nancy Pelosi, I couldn't do it. I'd have to die," he allegedly said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics