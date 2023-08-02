Rudy Giuliani Caught on Tape by Accuser Talking About Big Breasts, Jewish Genitalia - The Messenger
Politics.
Rudy Giuliani Caught on Tape by Accuser Talking About Big Breasts, Jewish Genitalia

Giuliani also repeatedly tells former staffer Noelle Dunphy he 'owns' her

Zachary Leeman
JWPlayer

Newly filed transcripts in the lawsuit accusing Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment credit him with a number of derogatory remarks aimed at everyone from Jewish people to the former staffer behind the suit, Noelle Dunphy.

Dunphy sued Giuliani earlier this year alleging sexual misconduct and abusive behavior, all of which the former Donald Trump lawyer and New York City mayor denied.

In Tuesday court filings though, transcripts credit Giuliani with a number of bizarre statements pulled from allegedly recorded conversations between Dunphy and Giuliani. The transcripts were certified by a court-reporting agency.

The court filings accuse Giuliani of sexual assault and trying to enter an agreement with Dunphy in which she would provide sexual favors. She also accuses the Republican of acting erratically due to constant drinking.

In the conversations, which all reportedly occurred in 2019, Giuliani repeatedly tells Dunphy he "owns" her and refers to her as "big tits" at one point.

"I want to own you, officially," he said in one reported conversation. "Legally, with a document."

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

He also appeared to admit to a past affair on his ex-wife. He also discussed penis sizes.

"Jewish men have small c--ks because they can’t use them after they get married," he said, according to a transcript. "Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger."

The former mayor also appeared to accuse multiple people of being gay, including actor Matt Damon.

"Matt Damon is a f--. Matt Damon is also 5'2. Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo," he said, according to the filing.

He is also accused at one point of discussing Nancy Pelosi as a potential sexual partner.

"If my life depended on it, if I had to make love to Nancy Pelosi, I couldn't do it. I'd have to die," he allegedly said.

