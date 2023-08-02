Rudy Giuliani Seethes Following Trump Indictment: ‘You Don’t Get to Violate People’s First Amendment Rights’
The former mayor of New York is assumed to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump's latest indictment
Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, slammed his desk during a tirade against special counsel Jack Smith following the most recent indictment of Trump over his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election.
During an appearance on Newsmax, Giuliani was asked what he had to say about the bombshell indictment news that broke Tuesday afternoon, with host Eric Bolling suggesting to Giuliani that he has to "be careful" about what he says because Smith remains the special prosecutor.
"I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world," Giuliani responded. "I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies’, so here’s what I say to Jack Smith."
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- DOJ Interviews Rudy Giuliani as Part of Investigation Into Transfer of Power After 2020 Election
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’
- Rudy Giuliani Claims Devices Returned to Him by FBI Were ‘Wiped Clean’
- Jack Smith Investigation Focusing on Contentious Trump Oval Office Meeting
Giuliani then addressed Smith directly, accusing the special counsel of having "Trump derangement syndrome."
"After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy. Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen," Giuliani said. "Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome."
"And this isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer. It should be the last!" Giuliani finished while slamming a stack of papers on his desk.
Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is assumed to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump's latest indictment, which was released Tuesday evening.
Trump has been summoned to appear in a D.C. court on Thursday afternoon to face the counts.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics