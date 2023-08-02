Rudy Giuliani Seethes Following Trump Indictment: ‘You Don’t Get to Violate People’s First Amendment Rights’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Rudy Giuliani Seethes Following Trump Indictment: ‘You Don’t Get to Violate People’s First Amendment Rights’

The former mayor of New York is assumed to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump's latest indictment

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, slammed his desk during a tirade against special counsel Jack Smith following the most recent indictment of Trump over his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax, Giuliani was asked what he had to say about the bombshell indictment news that broke Tuesday afternoon, with host Eric Bolling suggesting to Giuliani that he has to "be careful" about what he says because Smith remains the special prosecutor.

"I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world," Giuliani responded. "I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies’, so here’s what I say to Jack Smith."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee for New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at Privé on November 01, 2022 in the Staten Island borough in New York City.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee for New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at Privé on November 01, 2022 in the Staten Island borough in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Read More

Giuliani then addressed Smith directly, accusing the special counsel of having "Trump derangement syndrome."

"After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy. Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen," Giuliani said. "Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome."

"And this isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer. It should be the last!" Giuliani finished while slamming a stack of papers on his desk.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is assumed to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump's latest indictment, which was released Tuesday evening.

Trump has been summoned to appear in a D.C. court on Thursday afternoon to face the counts.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.