Rudy Giuliani Seethes Following Trump Indictment: ‘You Don’t Get to Violate People’s First Amendment Rights’

Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, slammed his desk during a tirade against special counsel Jack Smith following the most recent indictment of Trump over his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election.

During an appearance on Newsmax, Giuliani was asked what he had to say about the bombshell indictment news that broke Tuesday afternoon, with host Eric Bolling suggesting to Giuliani that he has to "be careful" about what he says because Smith remains the special prosecutor.

"I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world," Giuliani responded. "I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies’, so here’s what I say to Jack Smith."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Get Out the Vote Bus Tour campaign event for Republican gubernatorial nominee for New York Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) at Privé on November 01, 2022 in the Staten Island borough in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Giuliani then addressed Smith directly, accusing the special counsel of having "Trump derangement syndrome."

"After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy. Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen," Giuliani said. "Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome."

"And this isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer. It should be the last!" Giuliani finished while slamming a stack of papers on his desk.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is assumed to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in Trump's latest indictment, which was released Tuesday evening.

Trump has been summoned to appear in a D.C. court on Thursday afternoon to face the counts.