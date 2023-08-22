Rudy Giuliani Is Still Looking for a Georgia Lawyer in Trump Election Case - The Messenger
Rudy Giuliani Is Still Looking for a Georgia Lawyer in Trump Election Case

He would be getting help in the first phase of the prosecution from former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik

Mariana Labbate
Giuliani is charged in a case that centers on Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is still looking for a Georgia-based lawyer since being indicted last week, charged for conspiring with Trump and 17 others to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

He will be getting help in the first phase of the prosecutions from Bernie Kerik, the former New York Police commissioner who is not a lawyer. Kerik is set to assist Giuliani with bond negotiations and surrendering to local authorities, according to CNN sources.

Kerik also would be the unnamed co-conspirator 5 in the indictment, according to said sources, meaning he would have taken meetings with lawmakers in states where Trump was contesting election results.

Giuliani still needs a Georgia lawyer to sign his bond agreement setting the terms for his release, which will be necessary once he surrenders in Fulton County — Giuliani, Trump and the other defendants have until Friday to do so.

