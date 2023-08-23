Rudy Giuliani Maintains Innocence In Remarks Following Arrest on 2020 Election Charges

Rudy Giuliani maintained his innocence in brief remarks to the media after his booking Wednesday at the Fulton County Jail on state felony charges.
"I am very, very honored to be involved in this case, because this case is a fight for our way of life," said the ex-lawyer to Donald Trump who is facing 13 criminal counts for his alleged role to help the then-president overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, is expected to enter a not guilty plea to the charges, which include violating Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, which Giuliani used to prosecute organized crime leaders during his time as a prosecutor.
"If this could happen to me — who was probably the most prolific prosecutor, maybe, in American history, and the most effective mayor for sure — it can happen to you," Giuliani told a throng of reporters in remarks aired on national television.
The former 2008 presidential candidate and longtime Trump ally added that he and other attorneys indicted as part of the alleged conspiracy were merely providing Trump with legal advice following the 2020 presidential election.
Efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in swing states, including Georgia, were based on allegations of widespread voting fraud that courts found to be baseless.
"Five other lawyers are indicted," Giuliani said on Wednesday. "That should tell you right away that this is an assault on our Constitution. And (Fulton County District Attorney) Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution."
