Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Georgia After Agreeing to $150,000 Bond - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Georgia After Agreeing to $150,000 Bond

Giuliani is one of 18 co-defendants who have been indicted alongside Donald Trump as part of an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rudy GiulianiFulton County Sheriff's Office

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani has been arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday, after negotiating a $150,000 bond package related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

As a part of the bond agreement, Giuliani will have to report to the court every 30 days before the trial, either in person or by phone, and will have to not break any laws, or intimidate or talk to fellow defendants or witnesses about the case.

Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County Jail for his booking Wednesday afternoon after flying into Georgia on a private plane.

The former New York mayor faces 13 felony counts overall, the same number as co-defendant Donald Trump. They include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, six counts of criminal conspiracy, three counts of soliciting a public officer to violate their oath and two counts of false statements and writings.

Giuliani is one of 18 defendants who have been indicted alongside Trump as part of an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.