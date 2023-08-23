Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Georgia After Agreeing to $150,000 Bond

Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani has been arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday, after negotiating a $150,000 bond package related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
As a part of the bond agreement, Giuliani will have to report to the court every 30 days before the trial, either in person or by phone, and will have to not break any laws, or intimidate or talk to fellow defendants or witnesses about the case.
Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County Jail for his booking Wednesday afternoon after flying into Georgia on a private plane.
The former New York mayor faces 13 felony counts overall, the same number as co-defendant Donald Trump. They include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, six counts of criminal conspiracy, three counts of soliciting a public officer to violate their oath and two counts of false statements and writings.
Giuliani is one of 18 defendants who have been indicted alongside Trump as part of an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
