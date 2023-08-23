Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell’s Mug Shots Released

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theorist lawyer Sidney Powell once shared a stage in announcing longshot litigation to keep then-President Donald Trump a second term in office.

The press conference transmitted their images around the world, linking them to Trump's failed effort to remain in power.

Sharing the platform with them at the time was another then-Trump lawyer: Jenna Ellis.

Jenna Ellis, Rudy Guliani, Sidney Powell Fulton County Sheriff's Office (3)

Now, all three share another photographic link: booking photographs from Georgia authorities for their sprawling racketeering cases.

They all surrendered on Wednesday as accused co-conspirators in a 19-defendant indictment related to the alleged actions after the 2020 election.

In addition to their charges in Georgia, Giuliani and Powell were thinly veiled as unindicted co-conspirators in Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal election-interference case in Washington, D.C.