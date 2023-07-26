Rudy Giuliani Admits He Lied About Georgia Election Workers Counting Extra Votes - The Messenger
Rudy Giuliani Admits He Lied About Georgia Election Workers Counting Extra Votes

A Tuesday court filing shows that the former mayor of New York admitted he made 'false' statements and 'published those statements to third parties'

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Donald Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has conceded that he made false statements about election workers counting extra ballots after the former president boosted baseless claims that the 2020 elections was fraudulent.

A Tuesday court filing shows that the former mayor of New York admitted he made "false" statements and "published those statements to third parties." Giuliani, however, did not contest that "to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

In the midst of a defamation lawsuit brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who claim Giuliani and Trump's accusations that they counted extra votes caused them to face harassment.

Freeman and Moss were accused of removing ballots from suitcases stored underneath tables in Fulton County after the vote had ended. The state has contested that the ballots were removed from the suitcases during the vote, not after.

Trump is currently under investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Some of the crimes he may be charged with include criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud

Rudy Giuliani listens to a Detroit poll worker during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
