Ruben Gallego Returns to the Campaign Trail, With Kyrsten Sinema as the Elephant in the Room

Momentarily stepping away from diaper duty for his 1-month-old daughter Isla, Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego returned to the campaign trail Sunday afternoon, hitting Sun City Festival, a retirement community west of Phoenix for a town hall where he answered questions from seniors.

Sitting in a comfortably air-conditioned ballroom space, the minds of many were on the heat outside which had reached a scary 116 degrees just the day before, with parts of Arizona under an excessive heat warning through Monday. Gallego addressed the heat, reminding the audience that in June he introduced a bipartisan bill to declare extreme heat emergencies which wasn't taken seriously until Arizona saw temperatures soar in July. He also spoke on water shortages, the economy, immigration, Republican attacks on democracy, women's reproductive rights and many other issues.

But one name not mentioned often was the reason 175 or so retirees and seniors packed a room in August, exactly a year away from a primary that would officially set Gallego against a Republican nominee, and a former Democrat, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who became an independent late last year. As Democrats face a tough 2024 playing field and the hopes of holding a razor-thin majority, Arizona will be a key test.

Gallego opened by repeatedly alluding to Sinema, saying Arizonans are looking for a fighter, not someone beholden to pharmaceutical interests.

"We have not been investing in working class people and our families," Galego said, adding that voters need "a senator who believes in everyday Americans and wants to fight for everyday Americans and not the powerful."

Sinema has been repeatedly dogged by accusations that she is beholden to pharmaceutical and finance industry donors who helped pad her early cash-on-hand advantage. She also infuriated many Democrats when she disregarded party priorities like reforming the filibuster and seemed to be more interested in forging a caucus of two with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to help turn back President Joe Biden's agenda.

But while Gallego chose to avoid using her name while highlighting how his leadership would be different, voters in the room had no such qualms.

Speaking to The Messenger before the townhall began, Richard Cox, a 78-year-old registered independent from nearby Surprise, Arizona, said he was an undecided voter who wanted to hear Gallego talk about the border. But he also slammed "disorder" and "gridlock" in Washington, and pegged Sinema as a key contributor to it.

"I’m rather confused about Senator Sinema’s stance on a lot of issues, and disappointed with some of her stances," he said, calling her switch to becoming an independent a "political mistake" and a bad sign for Arizona.

"Namely her association with Senator Manchin and being a holdout in Congress, it seemed to be done for selfish reasons and to enhance her own position," he said.

Democrat Rick Spann, the vice chair of legislative district 25 agreed, saying he was worried about the effect of third party runs by figures like Cornell West nationally, and Sinema's run in the state. Being a party diehard he said he called and wrote to Sinema's office in 2022, receiving generic and frustrating responses. On the issue of reforming the filibuster, he said someone from her office wrote to him saying it was in the constitution, which is not the case.

"They wrote that the filibuster started with the beginning of the country," he said. "That’s not true, I was a political science major."

Quacy Smith, a former Marine and former police officer, is a Democrat running to challenge controversial Rep. Paul Gosar, who embraced the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and was censured and removed from all committees for posting a photoshopped anime video on Twitter in 2021 which showed him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and threatening the president.

He said he was at the townhall not because appearing alongside Gallego would be good for his campaign, but because a Gallego win would be good for the country.

Speaking about Gosar, but also Sinema, Smith who is looking to become the first Black member of Congress in history from Arizona, said "you can’t defeat extremism with extremism, you have to find the middle ground."

"We need him in the Senate," he said. "With the challenges of Sinema and the Senate as a whole, Mr. Gallego would bring the balance we need."

After the town hall, Gallego leaned against a couch outside the retirement center with mountains and cacti serving as the backdrop for an oppressive 108-degree day. He spoke to The Messenger about the balance between speaking to a group of seniors on issues they care about, while also pounding home his campaign themes, and argued they are largely one in the same.

"Just because it's an older crowd doesn't mean they only vote on those issues," he said. "They care about their kids, their families, their neighbors and you want to make sure they're able to carry your message. So while my message is more tailored to talking about working-class people, younger people, this is a perfect venue for them to go talk to their friends."

"Good People In, Bad People Out"

A voter signs in at a Rep. Ruben Gallego town hall in Sun City Festival, a retirement community west of Phoenix Adrian Carrasquillo/The Messenger

When the issue of the border arrived, the topic was met with approving nods and murmurs as the audience made clear it was an issue it was looking to hear about.

Biden's policy on forcing asylum seekers to apply through an app or be turned back has led to a drastic drop in unlawful entries, with the Department of Homeland Security telling The Messenger "unlawful entries between ports of entry remain at roughly half compared to the peak before the end of Title 42," the Trump-era policy which immediately expelled migrants using pandemic and health rationale.

Those facts on the ground could change before the election, with the administration's new policy already facing tests in the courts, and Republicans eager to pounce on any perceived issues at the border.

Addressing the issue of "sensible border policy," Gallego said he believes in the maxim "good people in, bad people out," calling for the country to create "safe, predictable, transparent ways for people to come to the country."

He also said told the audience that Yuma, Arizona has the largest migration of humans, with 6,000 Mexican nationals crossing the border to work the fields and then crossing back. Gallego shared the story that the government had to create an exception to closing the U.S.-Mexico border during the pandemic because food was rotting without workers to pick it, again showing "how important immigration is to our community."

Afterward, Gallego continued along similar lines, telling The Messenger Democrats "need to talk about the border and how it is a positive."

"The border communities are booming right now in terms of money and the economy, unemployment is so low down there," he said. "When I talk to some of the border county commissioners they talk to me about the fact that they can't find enough warehousing for all the business coming in, so let's talk about the border as an asset as well."

Gallego didn't speak much about his Republican opponents, but continued his streak of basically encouraging former candidate for governor Kari Lake to run because of his belief that her fondness for Trump and controversial statements about the 2020 election would only benefit his campaign.

He joked that his strategy should he face Lake would be to tip off reporters whenever she is going to have a press conference and compared possibly facing her to the old adage of not trying to catch a falling knife.

"That’s what you do with Kari, let it go," he said. But becoming serious he returned to one of his campaign themes.

"She wants to talk about 2020 and 2022, I want to talk about 2024, 2026 and 2030," he said, to applause and approval from the crowd. "I want to talk about the future — when we talk about solutions — Democrats win."

Rep. Ruben Gallego embraces an Afghan interpreter who aided the U.S. military and who Gallego helped get out of the country with his family. Adrian Carrasquillo/The Messenger

After the townhall, Gallego posed for pictures, before an emotional reunion and bear hug with a man that was an interpreter with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, who attended the event with his son after Gallego helped get them out of the country, leading them to settle in Phoenix.

Gallego weaves his military service as a Marine combat veteran in Iraq into much of his campaign, with a big screen slideshow on stage before the event detailing his time as part of Lima Company, which saw some of the toughest fighting of the war, as well as his role helping and defending his colleagues in Congress on January 6 when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters.

During the event he also touched on the importance of mental health funding, speaking about his post-traumatic stress disorder, the help he received, and how people who need help aren't "broken."

As the audience slowly filtered out afterward, the independent voter Cox spoke about what he took from the town hall. He said he was still leaving an undecided voter, but things had changed.

"There were no cliches, no canned responses, he speaks directly to people and I like that," Cox said. "I'm still undecided, but I liked what I heard."