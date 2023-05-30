Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Diagnosed with Dementia

Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia at the age of 95, the Carter Center announced on Tuesday.

News of the former first lady's declining health came as her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, is three months into hospice care at the age of 98.

"The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," the Carter Center announced in a statement.

The Carter Center's statement also highlighted her work on mental health issues in light of her diagnosis.

"Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health," the statement reads.