Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis started Tuesday morning with a car crash.

By lunchtime, his presidential campaign looked like a train wreck.

DeSantis had to announce two dozen layoffs because of financial struggles. It later emerged that one dismissed staffer secretly created and shared a video with Nazi imagery. And at the same time, a new poll in the all-important state of Iowa showed his support declining to a low of 15 percent compared to frontrunner Donald Trump’s 42 percent.

The wave of bad news in less than eight hours marked the worst day ever for DeSantis's once-ascendant political career. Now his candidacy looks in decline, and it's close to being written off for dead by seasoned pollsters and insiders who say his window for success is rapidly narrowing.

“Show me the path for DeSantis because right now I just can’t see it in real time or in the numbers,” said Adam Geller, a Republican pollster not affiliated with any campaign, who released the Iowa survey Tuesday showing Trump ahead by 27 points.

Geller’s previous poll of the state earlier this month showed Trump led by 23 points, and a Fox poll of Iowa caucus-goers released Sunday showed Trump up by 30 points. No other candidate in the crowded Republican primary is close to matching Trump. And none see how Trump – leading in every poll of every early state – will not become the nominee if he wins Iowa by a big margin when the caucuses are held Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, doubts have been mounting within DeSantis’s own ranks about his campaign. Prior to the layoffs, one DeSantis campaign employee told The Messenger that “these are dark times.”

“We’re in decline,” the employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share thoughts candidly. “It feels like we’re in the end game.”

The staffer could not be reached Tuesday after the campaign laid of 24 people. Earlier this month, it let go of 14 others.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” campaign manager Generra Peck said in a written statement.

Though the layoffs led to another round of bad headlines, they were privately cheered by some donors and bundlers who gather multiple checks.

“It sadly had to be done,” said one bundler who spoke on condition of anonymity about the campaign. “Generra is under fire from some donors who don’t know what they’re talking about. But her job is safe. For now.”

Peck has faced the deepest criticisms internally for the circumstances, typical for any struggling campaign. But DeSantis and his wife and top adviser, Casey DeSantis, have stuck by her.

Throughout the spate of bad press about his campaign, DeSantis has personally come under fire by Trump and liberals alike who say that DeSantis’s biggest problem is DeSantis himself.

The cuts made by Peck came after a review by senior staff who previously said the campaign was built on muscle and ready to grow as it entered a new phase. But to some, the cuts came close to the bone.

In a memo sent to supporters, campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said the campaign would be “leaning into the reset,” and he insisted that DeSantis would talk about the economy as well as the border, China and cultural issues.

The campaign is also reducing expense costs, he wrote, and it will put DeSantis’s vision “for the Great American Comeback frond and center of everything the campaign does.”

“We will embrace being the underdog and use the media’s ongoing narrative about the campaign to fuel the momentum on the ground with voters,” he wrote.

The chief pollster for Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, Tony Fabrizio, said the DeSantis campaign is delusional.

“They’re going to use negative coverage of their failing campaign to help propel their campaign? What laughing gas are they on?”

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

What’s unclear is the degree to which DeSantis is planning to cut down on pricey private jets to get to events. Critics have accused DeSantis of trying to live above his station, but his aides say it’s a must for the Florida governor because he lives in out-of-the-way Tallahassee and can’t afford to spend the time flying to a connection in Atlanta, waiting hours for a connection and then flying out.

In the DeSantis campaign, the circular firing squad has a triangular quality to it, with the campaign in one corner, the independent pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down in another and the executive office of the governor in the third spot. All are grumbling about the performance of the other, about damaging leaks that harm the candidate or about media strategies that just don’t seem to work.

On Monday, for instance, DeSantis campaign staffer Nate Hochman retweeted a video he secretly made and shared on an anonymous Twitter account that displayed DeSantis against the image of a sonnenrad, a black sun symbol used by Nazis. Hochman unshared it amid social media blowback from other Republicans. Hochman was among those who lost their jobs Tuesday.

The DeSantis campaign insisted it didn’t make the video, but it was put on the defensive over the issue of its provenance after The New York Times reported Sunday that a staffer had secretly made a bizarrely homophobic yet homoerotic ad early this month. The campaign’s Twitter account shared the video but the campaign pretended it wasn’t created by a staffer at the time.

Against this back drop, DeSantis’s administration came under intense scrutiny after the Florida Board of Education, which the governor controls, approved new school curriculum that seeks to teach kids “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Privately, administration officials acknowledged the sentence – as well as a few other controversially worded items – could have been better written.

But publicly, it was defended by DeSantis, who at the same time distanced himself somewhat from the school curriculum.

“These were scholars who put that together, it was not anything that was done politically,” DeSantis told reporters Friday.

As the campaign reboots, DeSantis plans a two-day tour in Iowa where, aides say, he plans to engage more with the press and engage in more grassroots campaigning.

But a fundamental challenge for DeSantis remains: Trump’s standing in the party, where his share of support has either ticked up or held the same amid two criminal indictments. The Trump campaign expects a third to land on Thursday.

DeSantis has mildly criticized Trump for his role in the indictments, but the governor has trained more of his fire on the Democratic state and federal prosecutors who have charged the former president.

DeSantis has also tried to outflank Trump on his right, engaging in culture war fights over abortion and transgender rights that have so far not helped him raise his poll numbers. On Thursday night, he announced his administration might take action against the parent company of Bud Light over its decision to promote transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, leading to a collapse of its share price that hurt the Florida pension fund.

Geller, the Republican pollster, said he didn’t understand DeSantis’s messaging because research shows that Republican voters liked Trump’s policies, so criticizing him on policy seems domed to fail. He said the top issue on voters’ minds is the economy, so attacking Bud Light made relatively little sense – especially in light of DeSantis’s feud with Disney that gave pause to traditional pro-business Republicans scratching their heads.

“Republicans are still free market at their core, and the markets took care of Bud Light,” Geller said. “It's pretzel-logic to twist and turn and think that DeSantis is going to come back up if he keeps doing this."