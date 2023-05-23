Ron DeSantis to Launch Presidential Bid During Twitter Interview With Elon Musk
The Twitter CEO has previously expressed support for the Florida governor's 2024 aspirations
JWPlayer
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his bid for the White House Wednesday evening during a discussion on Twitter with the site’s CEO Elon Musk, NBC reported. The Messenger has confirmed those reports.
The event is set to take place on Twitter Spaces, a dedicated place on the site for audio chats.
The conversation will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a confidant of Musk and a supporter of DeSantis. Musk has previously indicated he would support the Florida governor's 2024 aspirations.
Read More
- Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid
- Biden Campaign Co-Chair: DeSantis Not a ‘Formidable Threat’
- ‘Not a Parody’: Morning Shows React to Ron DeSantis Twitter Announcement
- DeSantis Campaign Raises $1 Million Online After Presidential Campaign Launch
- ‘Disaster’: Media Pundits React to DeSantis’ 2024 Twitter Announcement, Glitches and All
DeSantis’ campaign is also expected to release a launch video. He is expected to begin hitting the trail after Memorial Day weekend, visiting several early states.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics