Ron DeSantis to Launch Presidential Bid During Twitter Interview With Elon Musk

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his bid for the White House Wednesday evening during a discussion on Twitter with the site’s CEO Elon Musk, NBC reported. The Messenger has confirmed those reports.

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The event is set to take place on Twitter Spaces, a dedicated place on the site for audio chats.

The conversation will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a confidant of Musk and a supporter of DeSantis. Musk has previously indicated he would support the Florida governor's 2024 aspirations.

DeSantis’ campaign is also expected to release a launch video. He is expected to begin hitting the trail after Memorial Day weekend, visiting several early states.