Ron DeSantis To Appear in Sprint Car Race With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (Exclusive)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ron DeSantis is running for president, but he’ll be focused on a different type of race on Saturday night.

The Florida governor will join Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Knoxville Nationals sprint car race in the first-in-the-nation caucus state on Saturday evening. The visit to Knoxville comes after DeSantis spent the day campaigning at the Iowa State Fair, including sitting for a “Fair-Side Chat” with the Iowa governor.

DeSantis and Reynolds will each be featured speakers during the pre-program of the Knoxville race, his campaign told the Messenger. DeSantis is slated to speak just ahead of the national anthem.

The visit to Knoxville comes at the end of the Florida governor’s three-day campaign swing across Iowa. Stuck in second place in national polls, DeSantis is betting big on the Hawkeye State to give him a boost.

Reynolds is neutral in the crowded GOP primary race and has faced criticism from frontrunner and former President Donald Trump for not choosing sides. DeSantis defended Reynolds during his visit to the fair on Saturday.

“I think that Donald Trump's attacks on Kim Reynolds are totally out of bounds. I couldn't disagree with it any more. And she's done, really, nothing but do a great job. She's never done anything to him. But that's just how he operates to attack one of the best governors in the country,” DeSantis told reporters.

Before flying out of Des Moines after the State Fair, Trump met supporters on the airport's tarmac in front of his plane. Reynolds wasn't there and, when asked why she wasn't with him, Trump wouldn't say when he last spoke to her.

"I have a very nice relationship with her. I got her elected, endorsed her. I came in and did a rally for her when she was very far behind," he said. "I actually did a couple of rallies for her and she ended up winning the election instead of losing the election. I liked her very much. That’s why I came to do rallies for her."

Trump did help Reynolds in her first bid in 2018. In 2022, she won by a lopsided margin and did not need Trump's help.

The Knoxville Raceway bills itself as the “sprint car capital of the world” and began holding automobile races in 1901. Knoxville is no stranger to presidential campaigning: Trump sponsored a car at the racetrack in 2015.

