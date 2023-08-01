DeSantis Pushes Back on GOP Consultant Over Criticism: ‘Obviously Nonsense’

GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday responded to some recent criticism he got from longtime GOP strategist Ed Rollins, bragging about his election numbers in his home state and calling the consultant's comments "obviously nonsense."

DeSantis pointed to his 20-point reelection win during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

“You don’t win a state like Florida that big if you’re not doing things that are resonating,” the Florida governor said.

Rollins called DeSantis a "flawed" candidate, and said that "every time he opens his mouth, he has a tendency to — shall we say — think out-loud, and he clearly doesn’t understand the game. Iowa is not Florida, and he just doesn’t get it," during an interview with Rolling Stone.

The Republican strategist also criticized DeSantis' engagement with his so-called "culture wars," to which DeSantis responded that "standing up for the rights of parents, standing up for the well-being of children, that’s not some ‘culture war,’ that is central to the lives of tens of millions of people throughout this country."

DeSantis numbers may be going down, but he is still the second GOP candidate in the ranking, and the only one besides Trump with double-digit polling numbers.