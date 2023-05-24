Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Announcement: What To Know
The Florida Republican is officially launching his 2024 campaign.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis officially filed his paperwork to run for president Wednesday.
He will launch his 2024 campaign in an evening conversation on Twitter Spaces with CEO Elon Musk. The Messenger's Marc Caputo previously reported that the campaign had also scheduled an exclusive kick-off event at the Four Seasons Hotel on Brickell Avenue on Wednesday, in advance of a fundraising event on Thursday,
Casey DeSantis, the governor's wife, teased a video of his presidential run on Twitter on Tuesday. The video shows DeSantis pulling back a curtain before walking onto a stage with a massive American flag flying behind him as a narrator asks, "Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time."
DeSantis will enter a crowded GOP field that includes former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
DeSantis served in the House of Representatives — where he was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus — from 2013 to 2018. After defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum by a slim margin, DeSantis was elected governor in 2018.
Although he and Trump are perceived to be GOP frontrunners and rivals in the 2024 election, DeSantis sought out the former president's endorsement during his gubernatorial campaign.
As governor, DeSantis has often made headlines for signing controversial legislation, including enacting a strict abortion ban, implementing educational restrictions, and limiting LGBTQ+ rights, like the Parental Rights in Education Act, which Democratic activists have dubbed "Don't Say Gay."
He recently launched a legal battle with Disney after the company spoke out against a state law that prevented classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for young students.
