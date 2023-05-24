The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Campaign

    The long-awaited announcement from two-term governor of Florida comes after months of speculation as to whether he would challenge former President Donald Trump.

    Published
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially jumped into the race, hours after officially filing to run for office. 

    He retweeted what many believed to be a campaign video, initially posted by his wife Casey Tuesday evening, with the caption, “I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback.”

