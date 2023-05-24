Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially jumped into the race, hours after officially filing to run for office.
He retweeted what many believed to be a campaign video, initially posted by his wife Casey Tuesday evening, with the caption, “I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback.”
