Before Entering Politics, Ron DeSantis Touted His Ivy League Pedigree as a Test Prep Entrepreneur

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent much of his political career over the past decade railing against Yale and Harvard, and all they represent.

He campaigned on a biography that said he “rejected the political leftism” he found at the institutions where he earned his 2001 undergraduate and 2005 law degrees. He wrote in his memoir published this year about the “smugness” of faculties that were “dominated by adherents of so-called critical legal studies.”

But before he was a Republican congressman, governor or presidential candidate, DeSantis put his Ivy League pedigree front and center as the co-founder of a company that charged people $499 for 90 hours of instruction time to help pass their law school entrance test exams.

Ron DeSantis LSAT Freedom (Photo: LSAT Freedom/YouTube)

“We are the only LSAT test prep [company] that’s been created exclusively by graduates of Harvard Law School,” DeSantis boasted in a 2010 podcast interview to market the company, called "LSAT Freedom,” that he founded with his former law school roommates.

Politicians aspiring for higher office are well known to rebrand themselves with fresh packaging. Donald Trump turned himself from celebrity businessman to populist White House candidate. Barack Obama was a constitutional law professor turned wonky senator and then president. For DeSantis, 44, this short but formative period in his life offers a window into his transformation from Ivy League pitchman to anti-elitist politician.

Marketing pitch to punching bag

He co-founded the company between his honorable discharge from active duty in the U.S. Navy in February 2010 and the launch of his first congressional campaign in early 2012.

The Messenger examined this period in DeSantis’ life by reviewing the company’s marketing materials, archived versions of its website, little-noticed decade-old YouTube videos, as well as his financial disclosure records and other public documents.

The review shows how DeSantis, after leaning on his Harvard law degree to market his startup company, used it as a punching bag as a GOP primary candidate–even as he leveraged his Ivy League alumni network for critical early campaign fundraising.

“I am one of the very few people,” he told audiences at his campaign events during his 2012 congressional run, according to his recent memoir, “who went through both Yale and Harvard Law School and came out more conservative than when I went in.”

DeSantis' office did not respond to questions from The Messenger for this report.

‘Cream of the crop’

DeSantis co-founded LSAT Freedom with two Harvard Law School roommates, Rob Tauler and Rob Frojo, in 2009 and 2010. Their Ivy League backgrounds feature prominently in all of the company’s marketing materials.

“Harvard Law School Graduates Provide LSAT Prep Course for Those Seeking to Attend Law School and Weather the Economic Storm,” the company announced in a 2010 press release, which identifies DeSantis as “one of LSAT Freedom’s Founding Fathers.”

“LSAT Freedom is the only LSAT prep course created and taught exclusively by graduates of Harvard Law School,” its website stated atop the biographies of the three co-founders. The Harvard University seal was also displayed prominently on LSAT Freedom’s website.

In a series of promotional videos that were posted on YouTube in 2012 and 2013 – but which may have been filmed earlier – DeSantis, Tauler and Frojo marketed LSAT Freedom’s online tutoring services for the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) as a route to the top of the law school hierarchy.

Clerkship positions with federal judges “tend to be drawn from some of the top-ranked schools,” DeSantis said in one of the LSAT Freedom marketing videos, which has been viewed fewer than 500 times.

"If you look at the cream of the crop – the Harvard, Yale, Stanford-types – you're not going to get scholarship money there,” DeSantis continued. “But you're gonna have so many employers to choose from that you're gonna have a range of options. I think at Harvard you have about 550 students in the graduating class but you have about 1,500 employers who come to campus to recruit.”

In another video, posted to YouTube in 2012, the three co-founders share their views on the economics of law school. DeSantis discusses “fourth-tier law schools charging a huge amount of money,” noting that some bottom-ranked schools were “charging as much as Harvard and Stanford.”

“I think to the extent that this problem is real, I think it’s a function of people not getting into selective schools, or even moderately selective schools,” DeSantis said. “And to me, the single most telling reason as to why they don’t end up at a selective school is because they didn’t do very well on the LSAT.”

DeSantis, Tauler and Fojo are all 2005 graduates of Harvard Law School, and were roommates during at least some of their law school years, according to a company press release. They have gone on widely varying paths since their time founding the test prep company.

Tauler, a civil lawyer specializing in false advertising, intellectual property, and business fraud cases, co-founded the California law firm Tauler Smith LLP in 2015. Tauler Smith LLP was found liable in March for civil racketeering violations in a federal jury trial related to the firm's legal demand letters threatening suit over the sale of "male enhancement" pills. The law firm has filed a motion appealing the verdict. Neither Tauler nor the lawyers representing his law firm in the case responded to The Messenger’s request for comment.

Fojo’s LinkedIn page states he now works in merchant services and credit card processing. He voluntarily resigned from the New Hampshire Bar and the practice of law in the state last year following the suspension of his law license in connection with allegations of misuse of client funds, which resulted in the loss of his Massachusetts law license as well. Fojo remains a member good standing of the Florida Bar and eligible to practice law in Florida. A lawyer who represented Fojo in law license matters referred The Messenger to Fojo, who did not respond.

Fojo has made recent social media posts about his relationship with DeSantis, including pictures of them in law school and at DeSantis’ wedding.

After an Orlando Sentinel journalist sent Fojo an inquiry about LSAT Freedom earlier this year related to reporting for a profile of DeSantis, Fojo suggested in a tweet there were other questions about DeSantis he’d prefer to discuss.

"How [about] asking me if he was good at beer pong,” Fojo wrote in the tweet, which also included a screenshot of the reporter’s email inquiry. “Or whether our flag football team in law school was any good. Or whether we ever had to get him out of a bar fight." Fojo did not respond to The Messenger’s request for an interview about these topics.

The Harvard pedigree of the co-founders helped attract at least one investor to the company.

Thomas Kuegler, the co-founder of the venture capital firm Wasabi Ventures, told The Messenger he invested in LSAT Freedom around the same time that DeSantis left the company to run for Congress and only remembers being on one call with the future governor.

He said he was drawn to LSAT Freedom because it was similar to education businesses where he had seen success, and because of the Harvard Law School background of the co-founders.

“When you invest early stage, you're really only investing in who the people are,” Kuegler said. “Having three people…who were Harvard Law School graduates building content and test prep materials on how to beat the LSAT – that’s a pretty useful story, right, from a marketing standpoint.

DeSantis ‘rejected’ Harvard, Yale

In early 2012, with no prior political experience, DeSantis announced his candidacy for what would become a seven-person GOP primary for the Sunshine State’s 6th Congressional district.

On the biography page of his 2012 congressional campaign website, the mention of his degrees from Harvard and Yale were immediately followed by two paragraphs denouncing them.

“Ron rejected the political leftism that pervaded these institutions. He found the prevailing ethos at these schools to be hostile to religious faith, unreasonably critical of America, and antagonistic to the free enterprise system,” his 2012 campaign bio stated.

The bio continues: “Despite those years in liberal higher education, Ron never wavered or hid his firm conservative convictions, something he went on to prove with his words and with his actions.”

In August 2012, DeSantis surprised many in local Republican circles by winning the GOP congressional primary to represent a swath of coastal and central Florida stretching from Daytona Beach north to the suburbs of Jacksonville.

“Local leaders don’t know DeSantis,” a headline in the local St. Augustine Record read shortly after his primary win. The article noted how the newcomer “steamrolled through the primary” backed by “out-of-district money and endorsements from national and statewide political players.”

He was also so unknown at the time that DeSantis used to joke that voters thought his wife, Casey–a former local TV journalist–was the candidate when they campaigned together, Politico recently reported.

The story DeSantis told about himself changed in some respects as he headed into the 2012 general election as the Republican nominee for the U.S. House seat. By mid-September of that year, the two paragraphs denouncing Harvard and Yale had been removed from his biography, an archived version of the campaign website shows.

Looking back on his improbable victory when he returned to Harvard Law School in 2017 to speak on a panel with other graduates who had been elected to Congress, DeSantis acknowledged the role his Ivy League connections played.

While he lacked name recognition or independent wealth to fund his campaign, DeSantis said five years later that “some of my alumni networks helped me." Among his first donors was Tauler, his ex-roommate and business partner who donated $500 to DeSantis’ campaign in February 2012.

Heather Beaven, the Democrat who ran against DeSantis in the 2012 general election, said she doesn’t remember DeSantis distancing himself from his Ivy League past during her race.

“That was part of his persona, right? It still is today: ‘I went there and fought the leftist, liberal elitist machine,” Beaven said. DeSantis won the general election with 57% of the vote in the Republican-leaning district.

Ivy League ‘scarlet letters’

Heading into the crowded and competitive 2024 GOP presidential primary, DeSantis again finds himself in a hotly contested political fight for Republican primary voters.

And again, as he battles former president Donald Trump and others for conservative votes, DeSantis has re-surfaced his criticisms of Harvard and Yale. DeSantis in February published a campaign book titled “The Courage to Be Free” that had little in the way of kind words to say about his Ivy League alma maters.

DeSantis’ book describes Harvard and Yale as places “where entitled and tenured professors reigned as potentates, sure in the smugness of their positions, but utterly unaware of the lives of most Americans, including those that they professed to care about.” He writes that he arrived at Harvard Law School and found it “just as left-wing as Yale.”

“The faculty was increasingly dominated by adherents of so-called critical legal studies, who, while they taught in a law school, did not appear to believe in the rule of law,” DeSantis writes in the book. “Instead, they sought to manipulate the law to achieve their preferred political outcomes.”

DeSantis’ book continues: “I viewed having earned degrees from Yale and Harvard Law School to be political scarlet letters as far as a GOP primary went. The voters valued education and probably assumed that I was a smart guy, but those “elite” universities had become so synonymous with leftist ideology and a ruling class mentality that most grassroots conservatives were understandably skeptical of those institutions.”

As DeSantis’ presidential campaign platform takes shape, he has already signaled an intent to turn his higher education rhetoric into federal policy.

In an event last Wednesday hosted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, DeSantis offered non-specific criticism of “ideological capture” in American universities amid a wider presidential campaign announcement.

If elected, DeSantis said, he would use the U.S. Department of Education’s power over university accreditation to institute “alternative accreditation regimes.”

“When you see some of the outrageous stuff that's generated in some sociology department at a university, that didn't just happen out of thin air,” DeSantis said. He added, “There's a reason why we got to that point, and I think that there are some tools with the federal government where you can push back and try to get these institutions moored in a more foundational direction about, ‘Hey, we're pursuing truth here, and we're not here to try to impose one niche ideology on the entire student body.’”

Then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), second from left, and other members of the House Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet Subcommittee wore 3D glasses during a July 2013 technology demonstration. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

No income

DeSantis’ efforts as a startup co-founder before getting into congressional politics were not especially profitable. For most of his years with LSAT Freedom, DeSantis reported earning no income at all from the company.

He disclosed that he was a “member” of LSAT Freedom LLC but did not report receiving any earned income from LSAT Freedom LLC in the 2011, 2012 or 2013 calendar years, according to financial statements filed as a 2012 House candidate and later as a member of Congress.

Federal rules require congressional candidates and members of Congress to disclose any source of earned income above $200.

Most of his pre-Congress income came from his salary at the law firm Holland and Knight, where he reported earning $128,321 in 2011, according to his financial disclosure statement.

Kuegler, the investor who partnered with LSAT Freedom around the time of DeSantis’ mounted his first Congressional campaign, said DeSantis “definitely never earned any income” from the test prep firm.

“No one involved in it ever earned a dime,” he said. “The only thing that happened is I lost a whole bunch of money.”

LSAT Freedom LLC was formed as a corporate entity in June 2009 by Fojo, according to Florida business records. In January 2010, Tauler and DeSantis joined the company as manager and member, paperwork filed with the Florida Secretary of State office shows.

DeSantis took office for his first term in Congress on Jan. 3, 2013.

Kuegler’s venture capital firm, Wasabi Ventures, announced on Jan. 13, 2013 that it had partnered with LSAT Freedom. A press release noted that “LSAT Freedom's co-founders expressed optimism at the new partnership. The press release included a quote from Tauler but did not mention DeSantis, who had by that point had already been sworn into office.

By May 2013, DeSantis was no longer a manager or member of the company, Florida business records show.

In July 2013, LSAT Freedom re-launched, according to another press release, now charging $699 for access to the online LSAT prep course.

In October 2015, DeSantis wrote a letter to the Clerk of the House of Representatives to respond to a question from House officials about when his relationship with LSAT Freedom ended.

DeSantis explained that he left the company in 2013 when the company was converted from a limited liability corporation, or LLC, to a “C-Corp,” another type of corporate entity. “I received no income related to the conversion,” DeSantis wrote.

Political ‘hacks’

The LSAT exam is heavily based on logic tests. At least one of DeSantis’ LSAT tutorials, posted on YouTube in October 2010, centered on the logic – or lack thereof – of national party politics.

In the video clip, the 30-something DeSantis appeared to display a certain level of ambivalence toward the very same types of political debates in which he would soon be an active participant.

“After a long day’s work you come back, you sit in front of the big screen TV, and then you decide to turn on some type of news-related show,” DeSantis says in the video. “So you have a couple people who are debating, like, politics or something.”

DeSantis then presents a hypothetical scenario in which two political commentators – who he refers to as “Hack 1” and “Hack 2” – argue on TV about which political party is responsible for job growth. One hack says his party was responsible for job growth because it holds power in Congress, while the other says the jobs were created earlier, when the other party was in power.

“They’re both making causal-type of arguments. And really the only evidence we have is a correlation,” DeSantis says. “So it’s not clear that this would be logically persuasive. Nevertheless, this is pretty much what you would see if you turned on your TV screen.”

DeSantis urged viewers not to go through life correcting others for small logical mistakes in everyday conversation.

“Nobody likes being around a stuffy logician,” he said. “Nobody likes to be corrected for little things when the point they’re trying to make is readily discernible to people who are listening.”

The 2010 video also includes DeSantis’ voice reciting what had become a common refrain for the three co-founders.

The tutorial was “brought to you by LSAT Freedom,” DeSantis said, “the only LSAT test preparation course created exclusively by graduates of the Harvard Law School.”