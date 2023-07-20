Ron DeSantis Jumps Into Jason Aldean Music Video Debate: ‘We Need to Restore Sanity in This Country’
The Florida governor said the controversy shows the country is 'off its rocker' culturally
Country music star Jason Aldean on Thursday found more Republican support for his new controversial music video in Ron DeSantis.
The Florida governor and 2024 hopeful dove into the current Aldean controversy during a Thursday appearance on "Fox & Friends" with his wife, Casey DeSantis.
Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" music video was removed from CMT's rotation after critics including Sheryl Crow and more, accused it of promoting gun violence. The video features Aldean singing while images of anti-police protests, flag burnings, and more are shown.
Aldean has called backlash to the song "dangerous."
In one lyric, he says, "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road."
"We need to restore sanity to this country. I mean, what is going on? That, that would be something, that, that would be censored. I mean, give me a break," DeSantis said of the music video.
The Florida governor said the country is off its "rocker" when it comes to culture war debates.
"We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth. So I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years," he said.
Aldean receives public messages of support from other Republicans previously, including Donald Trump Jr. and 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.
