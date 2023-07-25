Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash on the Way to Campaign Event - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash on the Way to Campaign Event

The DeSantis campaign has confirmed no one was injured

Published |Updated
Chris Harris and Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Florida Gov. and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning as he made his way to an event in Tennessee.

The campaign has confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

Ron DeSantis in front of a crowd
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C.AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin told The Messenger. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”.

Read More

The accident occurred when traffic slowed and four cars in DeSantis' motorcade hit each other, according to a report from a local ABC affiliate reporter. One DeSantis staffer was injured, but not seriously and was able to continue to the campaign stop to receive treatment.

DeSantis has been campaigning in Tennessee for the last two weeks, with an appearance at the state GOP's annual fundraising dinner on July 15.

A poll from Targoz Market Research in mid-June found Trump leading DeSantis 61% to 12% in a potential primary election. DeSantis led Trump in a poll from Vanderbilt University in November 2022, but Trump has secured a wide lead over his primary opponent in every poll in 2023.

Trump has not responded to DeSantis’ accident. But a former spokesman for Trump, Tim Murtaugh, suggested on Twitter that there was “a metaphor in [the car accident] somewhere.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.