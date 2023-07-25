Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash on the Way to Campaign Event

Florida Gov. and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning as he made his way to an event in Tennessee.

The campaign has confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin told The Messenger. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”.

The accident occurred when traffic slowed and four cars in DeSantis' motorcade hit each other, according to a report from a local ABC affiliate reporter. One DeSantis staffer was injured, but not seriously and was able to continue to the campaign stop to receive treatment.

DeSantis has been campaigning in Tennessee for the last two weeks, with an appearance at the state GOP's annual fundraising dinner on July 15.

A poll from Targoz Market Research in mid-June found Trump leading DeSantis 61% to 12% in a potential primary election. DeSantis led Trump in a poll from Vanderbilt University in November 2022, but Trump has secured a wide lead over his primary opponent in every poll in 2023.

Trump has not responded to DeSantis’ accident. But a former spokesman for Trump, Tim Murtaugh, suggested on Twitter that there was “a metaphor in [the car accident] somewhere.”