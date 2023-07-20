Ron DeSantis Gitmo Doc Scrubbed By Showtime for Fear of ‘Political Consequences’

A Vice documentary focused on the time Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, spent at Guantanamo Bay as a lawyer was scrubbed out of fear for potential "political consequences," according to a new report.

"The Guantanamo Candidate" was scheduled to air in late May on the Paramount-owned Showtime network but, instead, a rerun of a scripted series was shown in its place.

Semafor reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation, that the 30-minute-long episode of Vice's documentary series was intentionally pulled from the schedule.

The cable channel reportedly canceled the episode over "fears of the political consequences." It was the fourth episode of the fourth season of the Vice documentary series.

When asked for comment, a Showtime spokesperson told The Messenger, "We don’t comment on scheduling decisions."

The Messenger reached out to DeSantis, but did receive an immediate response.

DeSantis served at Guantanamo Bay from March 2006 to January 2007 as a lawyer with the Navy. Vice reporters visited Guantanamo Bay for the documentary and spoke to a former detainee and guard at the prison, both of whom remembered the governor.