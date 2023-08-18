Ron DeSantis Doubles Down in New Hampshire Amid Signs of Trouble

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Ahead of his fifth trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis admits it’s going to be hard work erasing Donald Trump’s massive lead in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Polling in New Hampshire has shown the Florida governor steadily losing support among likely voters, most recently dropping to third place in an Emerson College poll. The poll, which surveyed just under 500 New Hampshire voters between Aug. 9-11, found Trump holding a strong lead with 49% of likely voters, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 9%. DeSantis was at 8%, the lowest he’s been in a New Hampshire poll since announcing his candidacy in May.

Despite this, his campaign laid out an aggressive plan to take on Trump in the most in-depth discussion about their New Hampshire strategy to date with The Messenger.

DeSantis is planning a traditional retail politics campaign that Trump has yet to attempt and won’t have the time to do, said Ethan Zorfas, the campaign’s senior New Hampshire adviser. Zorfas served as state director for Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign and chief of staff to former Rep. Frank Guinta, R–N.H.

“With the debate next week, we're kind of coming into the second inning of a nine-inning game here, and he's spent the summer kind of grinding through meeting people, getting to know them, and building relationships,” Zorfas said.

The New Hampshire strategy

“We're going to do meet-and-greets, we're going to do barbecues, we're going to do town halls, we're going to do all of that,” DeSantis told a local radio host Thursday morning, shrugging off a question about his slump in the polls. “That's the way you got to do it and honestly, that's the way that we gain support.”

DeSantis kicks off his two-day New Hampshire trip today with a fundraiser in Nashua for the state Republican party. The city has traditionally been part of a Republican stronghold along the border of Massachusetts, but Trump lost there by more than 7 percentage points to President Joe Biden in 2020. On Saturday, DeSantis will host a meet-and-greet at a local pub well-known for its support of Republican candidates in downtown Manchester, the state’s largest city. He’ll close out the trip with a town hall in Newport, a small town where Trump outperformed the rest of the state in the 2020 general election.

Zorfas said the locations were purposefully chosen to target likely DeSantis voters – their plan is to focus on suburban voters around Manchester and Seacoast towns where they’re looking for a “bloc of Republicans that are looking for something new, looking for a new direction.”

He said the Trump campaign is taking their lead for granted in a way they didn’t do in 2015 and early 2016, something he hopes DeSantis can capitalize on by being on the ground more frequently.

“You know, the former president was coming in and filling up arenas,” he said of several high-profile events with tens of thousands of Trump supporters in his last contested primary. “We haven't seen that type of campaign this time. I mean, either they may not have the money for it or they can’t fill up the arenas.”

The “second phase” of DeSantis’ campaign

The endorsements could be key for the governor as he struggles to catch up to former president Donald Trump in the polls. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

To date, the main super PAC supporting DeSantis has knocked on almost 184,000 doors in New Hampshire, according to Kristin Davison, chief operating officer of the Never Back Down PAC – what she calls “our targeted universe of primary voters.” The PAC has nine staffers on the ground over five offices in Rochester, Manchester, Windham, Berlin, Nashua.

The first round of contacts with voters focused on delivering DeSantis’ biography. Davison said they expect to do that another three or four times, each time with a new storyline about DeSantis.

“We found very early on that people knew [he] was the governor of Florida, they knew Disney, they knew COVID, but they didn't know he was a veteran, they didn't know he had kids, they didn't know that he was a blue-collar kid that worked his way through school,” she said.

The next round of voter contacts will focus on “telling them why he's the best person for the job,” she said.

Will it work?

Neil Levesque, the executive director of the nonpartisan New Hampshire Institute of Politics, which has also run a series of polls showing dropping support for DeSantis, said some criticism leveled at the Florida governor is unfounded.

“People have said that DeSantis is doing all these terrible things–his campaign is not doing the right things, he's not campaigning right, he's not nice,” Levesque said. “All these different things, which are not factual.”

Looking at the data, Levesque said the issue is that Trump is essentially running as an incumbent.

“DeSantis is doing everything right. He's a great candidate. He's got a great background, he's got a good message,” he said. “But you can't run against an incumbent without creating a reason why voters should get rid of that incumbent.”