Ron DeSantis Dodges Debate Question About Federal Abortion Ban

Asked about whether he would support a federal ban on abortion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged the question at the first Republican debate.
DeSantis, who has cited the passage of a six-week abortion ban in Florida as one of his signature accomplishments, said that “we are better than what the Democrats are selling,” he said. “We are not going to allow abortions all the way up to birth and we will hold then accountable for their extremism.”
But when co-moderator Bret Baier asked if he would sign a six-week ban federally, DeSantis simply said “I’m going to stand on the side of life.”
“I will support the cause of life as governor and as president.”
