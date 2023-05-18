The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Dennis Kucinich as Campaign Manager

    Kucinich served in House for 16 years and has had presidential campaigns of his own.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich as his campaign manager on Thursday.

    Kennedy announced his candidacy back in April, during an event in Boston where he was introduced by Kucinich.

    Kucinich was a Representative in the House for 16 years and had two presidential campaigns, in 2004 and 2008. He also served as mayor in Cleveland and ran again in 2021.

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024.
    (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
    Read More

    “Dennis Kucinich has brought invaluable electoral experience to our campaign,” said Kennedy in his statement. “He knows how the system works from the inside out, and his deep knowledge of issues and his personal integrity are fully aligned with the core values our campaign is bringing to American politics.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.