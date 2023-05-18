Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Dennis Kucinich as Campaign Manager
Kucinich served in House for 16 years and has had presidential campaigns of his own.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced former Democratic congressman and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich as his campaign manager on Thursday.
Kennedy announced his candidacy back in April, during an event in Boston where he was introduced by Kucinich.
Kucinich was a Representative in the House for 16 years and had two presidential campaigns, in 2004 and 2008. He also served as mayor in Cleveland and ran again in 2021.

“Dennis Kucinich has brought invaluable electoral experience to our campaign,” said Kennedy in his statement. “He knows how the system works from the inside out, and his deep knowledge of issues and his personal integrity are fully aligned with the core values our campaign is bringing to American politics.”
