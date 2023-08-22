RNC Formally Announces 8 Candidates Have Qualified for Debate - The Messenger
Politics
RNC Formally Announces 8 Candidates Have Qualified for Debate

The Fox News Republican Debate with partners Young America’s Foundation and Rumble will air on at 9 p.m. on Wednesday

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
The Fox News logo. Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee has announced the eight GOP candidates who have officially qualified for the first primary debate on Wednesday.

Qualifying candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramamswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"The RNC is excited to showcase our diverse candidate field and the conservative vision to beat Joe Biden on the debate stage Wednesday night," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Monday night.

The GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, made it official on Sunday that he would be skipping the primary debates, citing his comfortable lead in polling.

Each candidate was required to meet certain criteria determined by the RNC in order to appear on the debate stage. Presidential hopefuls had to Poll at least 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate battleground states, have 40,000 unique donors, and sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claimed he had met the debate requirements last week, however the RNC clarified shortly after his announcement that he had not qualified.

The other Republican candidates who did not qualify for the debate include businessman Perry Johnson, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.

The Republican Debate will air on Fox News with partners Young America’s Foundation and Rumble at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and will be streamed exclusively on Rumble.

