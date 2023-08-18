RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP Debate
Suarez hasn't met the polling threshold, according to the RNC
The Republican National Committee said Friday that Miami Mayor and GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez has not qualified for the first GOP debate next week, despite his announcement on Friday saying he did.
“Suarez has not qualified. He may. But he has not yet. He needs to meet the polling threshold and he hasn’t yet. There’s still time," the RNC confirmed to the Messenger.
On Friday, Suarez said he met both donor and polling requirements, which is not true: at least as of Friday, he still needs to meet the polling requirements. The donor requirement is 40,000 individual contributors.
A candidate needs to poll "at least 1% in three national polls OR 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina)" to qualify for the primary debate.
The donor requirements include 40,000 individual donors, with 200 unique ones per state or territory in 20+ states.
Suarez has received from the RNC a courtesy email, according to ABC News sources, saying he could meet the polling threshold by the deadline and indicating he would have 135 tickets for the debate next week if he qualifies — but that they would be canceled if he didn't.
The RNC did not confirm his qualification in the emails.
The committee also sent the candidate the pledge he would have to sign promising to support whoever the GOP presidential candidate may be, another requirement to participate in the debate.
