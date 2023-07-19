RNC Chair: Trump Skipping Debates Would be ‘a Mistake’
The former president has threatened to skip the debates, citing his lead over the rest of the field
The Chair of the Republican National Committee on Wednesday said that it would be "a mistake" for former President Donald Trump not to participate in upcoming GOP primary debates.
“You want to win the nomination, you’ve got to get in front of those primary voters,” RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said in an interview with Fox News.
Trump has threatened to skip the debates, citing his "big lead" as a reason participating wouldn't be necessary.
McDaniel said that she has tried to convince Trump to change his mind, but that the final call is “up to him and his campaign.”
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- Republicans Can Still Avoid Stumbling Into a Debate Debacle
- DeSantis Hits Trump on Skipping Debate: ‘He Needs To Step Up’
- Kellyanne Conway Says to ‘Keep That Center Podium Warm’ on the GOP Debate Stage in Case Trump Does Show
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
“Not getting on the debate stage is just more of an opportunity for Joe Biden to continue to get his message out,” said McDaniel.
Trump’s opponents have tried to goad him into participating in the debates as well.
Trump currently leads the Republican primary race for the presidential nomination, with 56% of Republican voters backing the former president in a recent Morning Consult poll. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second place, polling at 17%.
“Get on stage and defend your record,” Republican hopeful Chris Christie said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.
"He needs to step up and do it,” DeSantis told radio host Howie Carr.
“If he wants to be president again, get on the debate stage with us,” said Nikki Haley during an interview with Fox News last week.
The first Republican primary debate will be held in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 23.
