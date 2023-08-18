RNC Chair: Trump Has Signed Loyalty Pledge Before, He Will Again - The Messenger
RNC Chair: Trump Has Signed Loyalty Pledge Before, He Will Again

The RNC is requiring candidates sign a pledge to support the primary winner in order to participate in the debates

Alec Dent
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday said she believes former President Donald Trump will eventually sign a pledge to support the GOP presidential nominee to get on the debate stage.

“He’s signed the pledge before. He signed it to get on the South Carolina ballot,” McDaniel said during an interview with NewsNation.

The pledge is required for any candidate who wants to appear in the primary debates. Thus far, candidates to announce they have signed the pledge include Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Nikki Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he plans to sign the pledge.

Trump has suggested he may skip the debates all together, but McDaniel said she thought that wouldn't happen.

"I have a feeling if he wants to be on the debate stage, he’s going to sign that pledge," said McDaniel.

