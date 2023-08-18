RNC Chair: Trump Has Signed Loyalty Pledge Before, He Will Again

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday said she believes former President Donald Trump will eventually sign a pledge to support the GOP presidential nominee to get on the debate stage.
“He’s signed the pledge before. He signed it to get on the South Carolina ballot,” McDaniel said during an interview with NewsNation.
The pledge is required for any candidate who wants to appear in the primary debates. Thus far, candidates to announce they have signed the pledge include Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Nikki Haley. Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he plans to sign the pledge.
Trump has suggested he may skip the debates all together, but McDaniel said she thought that wouldn't happen.
"I have a feeling if he wants to be on the debate stage, he’s going to sign that pledge," said McDaniel.
- Trump Says He Won’t Sign RNC Loyalty Pledge Required for Debate
- DeSantis Signs RNC Loyalty Pledge Ahead of First Debate
- Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’
- The rise of Harmeet Dhillon: How Trump’s lawyer could unseat Ronna McDaniel at the RNC
- Georgia Gov Kemp Hits Trump Over Not Signing Loyalty Pledge
- RNC Chair: Trump Skipping Debates Would be ‘a Mistake’
