RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘Very Pleased to See’ GOP Candidates Debate Abortion

McDaniel said Republicans are 'not going to win' if they don't have an effective response to Democrats' attacks on the issue

Zachary Leeman
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 20, 2023, in Simi Valley, California.David McNew/Getty Images

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said she was glad the party's presidential candidates engage in a back-and-forth over abortion at Wednesday night's debate.

"I was very pleased to see them talk about abortion," she told Fox News the day after the network aired the debate.

McDaniel argued Republicans need to be ready with responses on abortion, a topic that Democrats have seized on politically since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"If our candidates aren’t able to fend a response and put out a response, we’re not going to win," she said. "[Democrats are] going to do it again in 2024. And I thought all of them did a really good job on that."

Candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reiterated their support for a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted that he signed a six-week ban in his state, but didn't say whether he'd support a national ban. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also noted the six-week ban he signed before arguing that the federal government shouldn't be involved in the matter. And former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley argued a national ban wouldn't pass through Congress.

Still, McDaniel praised the candidates for calling out the "extremism of Democrats" and claimed there was a "consensus."

"I do think they all had a consensus that as a country we should all say when a baby feels pain at 15 weeks, we should all agree that this is a bridge too far and we should not be having abortions," she said.

