RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel: ‘Very Pleased to See’ GOP Candidates Debate Abortion

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said she was glad the party's presidential candidates engage in a back-and-forth over abortion at Wednesday night's debate.
"I was very pleased to see them talk about abortion," she told Fox News the day after the network aired the debate.
McDaniel argued Republicans need to be ready with responses on abortion, a topic that Democrats have seized on politically since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
"If our candidates aren’t able to fend a response and put out a response, we’re not going to win," she said. "[Democrats are] going to do it again in 2024. And I thought all of them did a really good job on that."
Candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina reiterated their support for a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted that he signed a six-week ban in his state, but didn't say whether he'd support a national ban. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also noted the six-week ban he signed before arguing that the federal government shouldn't be involved in the matter. And former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley argued a national ban wouldn't pass through Congress.
Still, McDaniel praised the candidates for calling out the "extremism of Democrats" and claimed there was a "consensus."
- GOP Candidates Who Didn’t Make the Debate Stage Bash the RNC
- The rise of Harmeet Dhillon: How Trump’s lawyer could unseat Ronna McDaniel at the RNC
- RNC Chair: Trump Skipping Debates Would be ‘a Mistake’
- RNC Formally Announces 8 Candidates Have Qualified for Debate
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- RNC Plans to Launch Campaign Encouraging Early Voting for the 2024 Presidential Election
"I do think they all had a consensus that as a country we should all say when a baby feels pain at 15 weeks, we should all agree that this is a bridge too far and we should not be having abortions," she said.
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics