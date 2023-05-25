The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rivals Accuse DeSantis of Copying Trump Tactics

    Nikki Haley and Donald Trump have been emphasizing the Florida governor's Trumpian tactics.

    Kelly Rissman
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Even before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launched his presidential campaign, two GOP rivals — former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump — have been suggesting that DeSantis is taking pages out of the Trump playbook.

    Early on Wednesday, Haley's campaign released a spot, which referred to DeSantis as a Trump "echo." The video shows side-by-side clips of DeSantis' and Trump's hands gesticulating the same way and features DeSantis reciting Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again."

    Following the Florida Republican's announcement, the Trump campaign slammed DeSantis for replicating the former president's tactics and phrasing.

    In video on Twitter, a narrator in a Trump campaign video says, "Why would we ever settle for Trump imposters?"

    The Trump campaign also circulated an email, according to Insider, on Wednesday, saying DeSantis' "Great American Comeback" phrase was "stolen" from Trump's 2020 State of the Union address, in which he said, "Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback."

    The former president has consistently made a rival out of DeSantis, even before Wednesday's campaign launch, calling him names like "DeSanctimonious" and comparing poll numbers via Truth Social.

    Trump also posted videos mocking the Florida governor's glitchy Twitter announcement, showing a rocket failing to take off behind the text "Ron 2024!" as well as a fake video call with DeSantis, Elon Musk, George Soros, Adolf Hitler, The Devil, and others.

