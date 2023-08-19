Rising GOP Star Vivek Ramaswamy Plies Old-Line Conservatives in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Wealthy former business owner Vivek Ramaswamy has surged to third place in the GOP presidential primary by building support from the populist wing of the Republican Party.

But just days before he takes a central spot on the debate stage in Milwaukee, the youngest candidate in the field – who has sometimes been dismissed as “Trump 2.0” – flew to Atlanta to woo old-line conservatives and mainstream Republicans looking to move on from Trump.

“Do you want incremental reform? Or do you want revolution?” Ramaswamy said during his appearance at Georgia radio host Erick Erickson’s “The Gathering,” padding his populist promises to let China take Taiwan and Russia absorb Ukraine with colonial-era callbacks..

“I stand on the side of the American Revolution,” he said in remarks that prompted a standing ovation. “I stand on the side of reviving those 1776 ideals that set this nation into motion.”

Atlanta, where the conference took place, is not Trump country. The state of Georgia is the site of some of Trump’s most notable political defeats, and wherethe former president will have to turn himself in to face criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overthrow his 2020 election loss. The “cattle call” this weekend of Republican candidates was organized by one of Trump’s most ardent conservative critics and filled with Republicans who looking for the next thing.

In the halls of the Grand Hyatt Buckhead resort, in the ritzy Buckhead suburb of Atlanta, veteran Republican operatives gave Ramaswamy plaudits for breaking out of the populist lane of the party to start winning over old-line conservatives who make up a sizable bloc of support in the party.

But in interviews with The Messenger, some Republicans also said he sounds like someone who’s building his brand now for a run in 2028, because Trump still has a firm grip on the party. Polls consistently show the former president with significant double-digit leads over his nearest rivals.

Ramaswamy and his Ohio-centered team of veteran Republican operatives have been navigating the race carefully and aggressively.

He hedged Saturday when defending Trump against the multiple criminal cases he’s facing, delivering an answer closer to more mainstream Republican candidates like Sen. Tim Scott, rather than repeating the wild attacks Trump has launched against the judges, prosecutors and witnesses in the cases.

“I think that these indictments are a disaster for the country,” Ramaswamy said. “I think they set a dangerous precedent for the ruling party to use police force in the middle of an election against political opponents. That's not justice, that is the politicization of justice.”

In an interview with The Messenger this past spring, one of Trump’s top 2016 advisers said that Ramaswamy was doing the prolific groundwork that helped Trump vault to power — calling into TV shows, radio shows, podcasts, appearing at almost every Republican event he can find.

And that work has vaulted him into contention with embattled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has fallen from competing with Trump at the top of most polling to struggling to stop his steady slide in support among Republican voters who will pick the next nominee.

It helps that the ivy-league financier has shoveled $10 million of his $630 million fortune into his bid. By contrast, the richest candidate in the race, billionaire Trump, has been burning savings from his campaign accounts to pay for millions of dollars in legal fees tied to the four criminal cases against him — and hasn’t dipped into his personal wealth to pay for his campaign.

And, as most Republican operatives would note, there’s no need for the former president to draw from his fortune — he controls the support of more than half the party and appears headed toward winning the nomination a third time.

But the prolific Ramaswamy has been navigating the various blocs of support in the party and pulling out the knife every now and then in an artful way, as he claws his way into second place in the race.

Shortly after saying he likes everyone in the Republican field and he won’t be attacking them at the debate, he attacked DeSantis with a clever one-liner.

“I think it would be a shame if we just spent two hours with prepared, canned one-liners,” DeSantis said, nodding at the document dump from DeSantis’ super PAC that promised to hit Ramaswamy with a sledgehammer.