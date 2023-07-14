Right Flank in House Vows More Floor Battles (and Headaches for GOP Leadership) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Right Flank in House Vows More Floor Battles (and Headaches for GOP Leadership)

House Freedom Caucus promises more fireworks and risk to passage of policy bills they deem not conservative enough, which Democratic leaders call 'ransom'

Published |Updated
Lindsey McPherson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

House Freedom Caucus members said Friday that they will continue to add controversial — and potentially legislatively fatal — amendments to bills on the House floor they deem unacceptable.

"If the committees don’t produce bills that reflect the views and the values and the wishes of the American people, they can count on us to fight on every single inch, in every single way we can to ensure those victories are obtained,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., said.

(L-R) Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) join fellow caucus members for a news conference where they announced they would oppose the deal to raise the debt limit outside the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.
(L-R) Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) join fellow caucus members for a news conference where they announced they would oppose the deal to raise the debt limit outside the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Perry was speaking alongside some of his caucus members at a press conference celebrating the policy wins they secured in the annual defense bill. The House adopted amendments the ultra-conservatives pushed to block the military from funding abortion-related leave and travel costs and transgender health coverage, as well as other amendments Freedom Caucus members said were designed to rescind or prevent “woke” policies.

Read More

"It’s been a big win this week and a lot of work – and we’re not done yet,” Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., said. Next week the House is expected to take up the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization and soon after chamber leaders hope to begin moving spending bills on the floor.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meanwhile, said at his own press conference Friday that Freedom Caucus members have made unreasonable "ransom" demands in regards to the spending process, seeking deep cuts to domestic programs that fund health care, education, public safety and more.

They're "basically telling the American people unless you agree to undermining your health, your safety your economic well being we’re going to shut down the government,” Jeffries said.

The appropriations bills coming out of committee have not yet satisfied conservatives, who are seeking deeper cuts. Perry declined to get too prescriptive about what that process will look like but promised another fight for conservative policies.

“We're going to use every single tool at our disposal to ensure that we go back [and] change from crazy to normal,” he said. “And sometimes that's going to be a little different."

"As things on the battlefield change, we’re going to adjust as necessary," Perry said.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told The Messenger after the press conference that securing wins in the appropriations process may be more difficult than in the defense bill but it’s worth the struggle.

“We're going to have differences of opinion. Everybody you saw standing up is willing to take a stand,” he said, referring to his Freedom Caucus colleagues.

“We got core values. And we're not going to sell our children and grandchildren down the river because we won't have a country to do that if we fault.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.