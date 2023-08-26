Riding High From First GOP Debate, ‘Relentless’ Ramaswamy Hits The Trail In Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping Iowa caucus-goers will give him a closer look after his breakout performance at the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee.

He gave them every opportunity to see him in person on Friday.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and long shot presidential candidate sought to capitalize on his debate stage performance with an all-day campaign swing in Iowa on Friday, quoting some of the face-off’s most viral moments and making some new unconventional comments.

“It's good to be back. It’s good to come fresh off the debate stage. We came here straight from Milwaukee, and it's got me thinking a lot about facing off on stage with other good patriots, who also share an earnest vision for this country,” Ramaswamy said on Friday morning at Fireside Bistro in Indianola. “We have an important few months ahead of us, and I think the only way we're going to get to the right answers is actually by getting right into it, through the truth.”

Ramaswamy hosted four campaign events in restaurants and function halls across the Hawkeye State on Friday and has another four events on his schedule for Saturday. The Iowans who came to see Ramaswamy did not all fit in the relatively small rooms that he booked for two of his campaign stops, so he spent time greeting those in overflow space.

The White House hopeful shook hands and smiled for photos with voters, asking them one-on-one to spread his message and pray for his campaign. “In this room, there are no social media algorithms,” he told one voter in the photo line.

With primary frontrunner and former President Donald Trump taking a pass, Ramaswamy dominated the crowded debate stage on Wednesday, fielding attention-grabbing attacks from several other Republican and taking the second-most speaking time of any candidate. The face-off left some Iowans impressed.

“I thought he — What do the kids say? Slay? Yeah. I think he knocked it out of the park,” said Ted Herselius, a retired resident of Indianola who is backing Ramaswamy. (Herselius supported Trump in 2016 and wrote in Rand Paul in 2020).

“He’s just relentless,” Herselius added.

As a first-time candidate, Ramaswamy faces an uphill climb. Trump is still leading the polls by a wide margin despite becoming the first president in U.S. history to be photographed for a mugshot this week, and Ramaswamy sometimes sounds more like a Trump endorser than a Trump opponent on the stump.

And despite his near-center-stage position on the debate stage in Wisconsin, Ramaswamy is still relatively unknown compared to the other candidates, who have been elected to public office.

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy talks to members of the media in the spin room following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I loved your debate the other night. And when I'm talking to people about you, the worst thing that they can say is he sounds too good to be true,” a voter told Ramaswamy during the question-and-answer portion of his Indianola campaign stop.

“I’m ChatGPT,” Ramaswamy replied, to laughter, the comment a reference to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s knock on him during the debate.

Christie had criticized Ramaswamy for declaring the “climate change agenda is a hoax” on stage in Milwaukee, a stance that the 38-year-old doubled down on when talking to reporters on Friday. Ramaswamy made several other unorthodox claims on the stump, comparing progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley and journalist Kara Swisher to “grand wizards of the modern KKK” and floating billionaire Elon Musk as a White House adviser.

To reach voters, Ramaswamy is spending much of his time in influential early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. But so is second-place contender Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor has promised to visit the state’s 99 counties before the first-in-the-nation caucuses and is locking up support from influential state lawmakers. (Ramaswamy said he is not into “checking boxes” but “we probably will organically” visit all 99 counties, too).

Fewer than 150 days from the January caucuses, some Iowa Republicans say they are undecided on who to caucus for. A recent Iowa poll showed that the race is tighter here compared to what national surveys show. It also showed Ramaswamy in seventh place among likely Republican caucusgoers in the state.

The man who opened Ramaswamy’s event at Butcher’s Brewhuis in Pella on Friday reflected that dynamic, leading the group in a prayer that said in part to “let us now keep an open mind to all the candidates that speak to us.”

“I definitely think people are getting to know him better because he really wasn't known much earlier. So I think he's making a good impression,” said Linda McDonough, a recent retiree who lives in Pella and is undecided about who to caucus for next year. “I think this crowd is wonderful for a small town of Pella.”

Later at a Pizza Ranch campaign stop in Newton, Ramaswamy addressed another debate night comment. Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that the 38-year-old Ramaswamy was too young and inexperienced to serve as president, even calling him a “rookie.” Ramaswamy compared himself to Thomas Jefferson, noting that the third president wrote the Declaration of Independence at the age of 33.

“I've been leaning Trump, but honestly, Vivek … he seems to be able to bring a lot more people together,” said Noah Braafhart, a 21-year-old truck driver who lives in Ankeny and saw Ramaswamy at the Pizza Ranch restaurant. “I really think Vivek is starting to ease his way in. If I think he actually has a chance over Trump, I’m probably going to vote for him.”