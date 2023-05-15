Rick Perry Contemplating Presidential Run

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry told CNN's Jim Acosta that he hasn’t ruled out running for president again in an interview on Sunday. He also hedged on whether he would support former President Donald Trump's run.

"You know, I'm still trying to sort that out for myself," said Perry, who was also the Texas governor from 2000-2015. "[Donald Trump] may get to hear me call him names again, who knows.”

Perry ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and 2016, losing out to Mitt Romney and Donald Trump, respectively. But for 2024 he remains undecided, noting in Sunday's interview that there is still time. In the 2012 election, Perry waited until August of 2011 to announce his run.

“We’ve got a lot of time left, “ Perry told Acosta. “It's early in the process, I think, for any of us to sit back and say I'm for this person or that person.”