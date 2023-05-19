Rhode Island Will Fund Coverage for State Workers and Medicaid Recipients Seeking Abortion

A new bill signed by Governor Daniel McKee on Thursday allows the state of Rhode Island to fund health insurance plans that cover abortion costs to state workers and Medicaid recipients.

Before the new law, the state of Rhode Island prohibited such insurance coverage, only funding abortions in cases of rape or incest or when completion of the pregnancy would be life-threatening.

"Here in Rhode Island, we will always protect a woman's right to choose and ensure equal access to these crucial health care services," McKee said on Twitter.

The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act passed the state Senate with a 24-12 vote and less than an hour of debate. It had passed the House with a 49-24 vote in late April.

The new law is a part of Rhode Island's Reproductive Privacy Act, said House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian in an official statement. This act was created in 2019 and "ensured that Rhode Islanders’ rights were protected under state law when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year."

"Roughly one-quarter of Rhode Islanders are covered by Medicaid, and another 30,000 are covered by state employee plans," also according to the statement.