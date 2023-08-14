RFK Jr. Walks Back Comments Saying He Would Back 3-Month Federal Abortion Ban

Democratic White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday walked back comments he had made just hours earlier that he would sign a federal three-month abortion ban.

In a statement, Kennedy's campaign said the Democratic presidential candidate “misunderstood” a question posed to him by an NBC reporter in a “ crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair.”

“Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose,” the campaign said in a statement. “He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

In earlier comments, Kennedy said "yes" in response to a question asking if he would sign a three-month ban on abortion.

“I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life,” Kennedy told NBC, adding that “once a child is viable, outside the womb, I think then the state has an interest in protecting the child.”

“I’m for medical freedom,” Kennedy said. “Individuals are able to make their own choices.”

The conservative anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List quickly praised Kennedy’s original comments.

Kennedy is currently polling far behind President Biden in the Democratic Primary.