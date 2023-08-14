RFK Jr. Walks Back Comments Saying He Would Back 3-Month Federal Abortion Ban - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

RFK Jr. Walks Back Comments Saying He Would Back 3-Month Federal Abortion Ban

The Democratic hopeful said he is for 'medical freedom'

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kennedy’s long-shot presidential campaign has not caught up to President Joe Biden in polling. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democratic White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday walked back comments he had made just hours earlier that he would sign a federal three-month abortion ban.

In a statement, Kennedy's campaign said the Democratic presidential candidate “misunderstood” a question posed to him by an NBC reporter in a “ crowded, noisy exhibit hall at the Iowa State Fair.”

“Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose,” the campaign said in a statement. “He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

In earlier comments, Kennedy said "yes" in response to a question asking if he would sign a three-month ban on abortion.

Read More

“I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life,” Kennedy told NBC, adding that “once a child is viable, outside the womb, I think then the state has an interest in protecting the child.”

“I’m for medical freedom,” Kennedy said. “Individuals are able to make their own choices.”

The conservative anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List quickly praised Kennedy’s original comments.

Kennedy is currently polling far behind President Biden in the Democratic Primary.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.