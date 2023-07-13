RFK Jr. To Testify At House Weaponization Hearing - The Messenger
RFK Jr. To Testify At House Weaponization Hearing

The July 20 testimony will focus on censorship and 'collusion' between Big Tech social media platforms and the federal government

Zachary Leeman
Michael Smerconish interviews Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during SiriusXM Town Hall live broadcast at The Centre Theater on June 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing dedicated to the "weaponization" of the federal government.

The hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is set to take place on July 20 and will kick off at 9 a.m. ET.

Witnesses joining the 2024 hopeful include Breitbart journalist Emma-Jo Morris and Louisiana Department of Justice Special Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer.

The hearing will focus on the federal government's role in what the committee calls "censoring Americans," collusion between the government and Big Tech social media platforms, and Missouri v. Biden.

The latter ruling states that the Biden administration and FBI are barred from contacting social media companies for "the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech."

The ruling followed an injunction in the lawsuit in which Missouri and Louisiana attorney generals accuse the administration of targeting conservative critics on social media, most aggressively during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kennedy Jr. has ignited plenty of controversy on social media in recent years. The Democrat, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Party presidential nomination, had his Instagram account reinstated in June after previously being booted for violating their Covid misinformation policies.

A recent interview between the vaccine skeptic and Jordan Peterson was also wiped from YouTube for violating their vaccine misinformation policies.

